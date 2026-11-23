Ever since GTA 6 made its much-awaited comeback, the internet has been hooked on everything related to the game, from its characters to its much-talked-about visuals. But now, the obsession has moved beyond gaming and straight into the beauty world!

Girls on the internet are turning into Lucia Caminos, recreating her signature makeup with smoky eyes, glossy nude lips, tiny beauty marks and, of course, her iconic red paisley bandana. And honestly, this might just be the internet's latest beauty obsession.

What is the viral Lucia Caminos makeup trend?

Popularised by makeup artist and beauty creator Leilani Green, the trend takes inspiration from Lucia's appearance in GTA 6, with beauty creators recreating her distinctive features using everyday makeup products. The idea is to strike a balance between natural-looking skin and more defined eyes, while keeping the lips glossy and the overall finish warm and slightly sultry.

What makes the look recognisable is its combination of full, shaped brows, softly bronzed cheeks, a subtle winged liner and nude-brown lips. Some recreations also pay attention to Lucia's tiny beauty marks, adding another detail that makes the transformation feel closer to the character.

And if you've been tempted to jump on the trend yourself, here's how to recreate Lucia's viral makeup look.

Turn into Lucia with these easy steps

Start with a smooth, softly radiant base

Begin with moisturiser and primer to prepare your skin. Use a lightweight foundation or skin tint to even out your complexion without masking its natural texture. Apply concealer around the under-eyes and any areas that need extra coverage, then blend everything seamlessly. The goal is a fresh, natural-looking finish rather than a heavily powdered or overly dewy base.

Get those full, defined brows

Lucia's brows frame her face, so give them a little extra attention. Use a brow pencil or powder to fill in sparse areas, following your natural brow shape. Keep the finish full and defined, with a gentle arch rather than an overly sharp outline. Brush the hairs upwards and set them with clear or tinted brow gel.

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Create the signature smoky, winged eyes

This is where the character-inspired transformation really comes together. Blend a warm brown or taupe eyeshadow across your lids, adding a deeper shade to the crease and outer corners for dimension. Take a little of the same shadow along the lower lash line to create a softly smoky effect.

Next, use black liquid or gel eyeliner to draw a fine line close to your upper lashes, extending it into a slightly elongated wing. Finish with mascara on both the upper and lower lashes. Keep the eye makeup defined but blended, giving the eyes a lifted, almond-shaped appearance.

Add a sun-kissed flush

Use a warm bronzer around your temples, cheekbones and jawline to bring subtle definition to the face. Blend a muted peach or rosy blush onto the cheeks for a healthy flush. A little highlighter on the cheekbones can add dimension without making the complexion look overly shimmery.

Go glossy with nude-brown lips

Leave the bold lipstick shades aside for this one. Choose a nude-brown, rose-brown or muted pink lip liner and gently define your natural lip shape. Blend the colour slightly towards the centre before applying a nude or pinkish-brown lipstick. Finish with a clear or lightly tinted gloss for that soft, fuller-looking pout.

Don't skip Lucia's tiny beauty marks

One of the little details that makes Lucia's face distinctive is her beauty marks and subtle freckles. To recreate them, use a fine-tip brown eyeliner or freckle pen to add a few tiny dots across your cheeks, especially around the lower cheek area near the mouth. You can also lightly scatter smaller, softer dots across the bridge of your nose and upper cheeks to mimic her natural freckles. Keep the placement slightly irregular and delicate for a realistic finish rather than making them look too uniform.

Watch makeup tutorial below:

The red paisley bandana is the real finishing touch

You can have the brows, smoky eyes and glossy lips just right, but the transformation won't feel complete without Lucia's signature red bandana. Pick one with a white paisley print, fold it into a triangle and tie it around your neck, leaving the pointed section at the front. A relaxed knot at the back also works if you prefer a more laid-back finish.

To bring the entire look together, pair the bandana with a simple black sleeveless top and oversized silver hoop earrings. Keep your hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail so the accessories and makeup remain the focus.

And there you have it! Lucia's virtual beauty look, recreated for real life. Whether you're a GTA 6 fan or simply looking for a new makeup mood, this trend is a fun way to experiment with character-inspired glam.

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