Rupa Biswas Sen's 1982 Bengali disco track Aaj Shanibar featured in GTA 6 | Instagram

A song released more than four decades ago is suddenly finding its way into the playlists of a new generation, and video game fans have something to do with it. Bengali singer Rupa Biswas Sen's 1982 disco number Aaj Shanibar has landed on the radio soundtrack of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), giving the retro Indian track an unexpected international moment. Featured on the game's Worldwide FM station, the song has caught players by surprise since the much-awaited title arrived on November 19.

Rupa Biswas Sen reacts to her song's GTA 6 feature

In an Instagram video, Rupa spoke about her happiness at seeing Aaj Shanibar reach a global gaming audience decades after it was first recorded. She thanked everyone who had appreciated the track and celebrated its inclusion in GTA 6.

"I am extremely happy today because I heard yesterday that my song Aaj Shanibar is being featured in GTA 6. What more could I ask for? I am an artist; my entire life is music, so I would like to thank all of you and congratulate everyone," she said in the video.

The singer, who stepped away from music years ago, reportedly asked her son to show her clips from the game so she could experience the moment for herself. The unexpected comeback has introduced her work to listeners who may not have come across the song when it was originally released.

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The story behind the 1982 Bengali disco track

Long before its GTA 6 moment, Aaj Shanibar was part of Rupa Biswas Sen's 1982 album Disco Jazz, produced by sarod maestro Ustad Aashish Khan. Recorded during a visit to Canada, the track brought together disco and funk influences with elements of Indian classical music. The distinctive sound of the sarod gave the composition a musical identity that set it apart.

However, the song did not immediately find the audience it deserved. Despite its unusual fusion of sounds, it struggled to gain attention after its release and remained relatively obscure for years.

Its fortunes began shifting in 2012 when it featured in the film Miss Lovely. The track subsequently began attracting interest online, particularly among international DJs and collectors exploring vintage and unusual records. Canadian musician Dan Snaith, known for his projects Caribou and Daphni, was among the artists who helped bring attention to the song.

As interest grew, original copies of Disco Jazz became increasingly sought-after collectibles, with some reportedly fetching more than £500 (approximately Rs 60,000). The album also received a reissue in 2019, giving the music another opportunity to reach listeners.

Now, its appearance on Worldwide FM in GTA 6 has opened yet another chapter in the track's journey. What began as a Bengali disco recording in 1982 has travelled through film, online music communities and record collections before finding a place in a major video game.

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