Google Veo 3 Can Now Generate Vertical Videos, Pricing Slashed

Google Veo 3 | Google

Google has announced significant updates to its advanced AI video generation models, Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast, introducing lower pricing and the ability to generate vertical video. These updates, detailed in a recent Google Developers Blog post, make high-quality video generation more affordable and versatile for creators and developers worldwide.

Veo 3, Veo 3 Fast new features: vertical video and 1080p support

The latest updates bring exciting new capabilities to Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast:

9:16 Aspect Ratio: Users can now generate vertical videos optimised for mobile and social media platforms by setting the aspectRatio parameter to 9:16. This feature caters to the growing demand for short-form content on platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

1080p HD Resolution: Both models now support 1080p HD output for sharper, more detailed videos, accessible by setting the resolution parameter to 1080p. Note that 1080p is currently available only for the 16:9 aspect ratio in the Gemini API.

New Pricing for Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast

Google has slashed the cost of video generation, making Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast more accessible:

Veo 3: Now priced at $0.40 per second, down from $0.75 per second.

Veo 3 Fast: Reduced to $0.15 per second, previously $0.40 per second.

How to Use Veo 3 in India?

Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast are available in India through the Google AI Pro subscription, priced at Rs. 1,950 per month, or the Google AI Ultra subscription, priced at Rs. 24,500 per month, via the Gemini app on Android, iOS, or the web. Users can access Veo 3 Fast with the AI Pro plan, which allows up to three video generations per day, reverting to Veo 2 after the limit. The AI Ultra plan offers full access to Veo 3 for higher-quality outputs.