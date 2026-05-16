Google Planning To Reduce Free Cloud Storage For New Accounts To 5GB

Google is testing a new policy that reduces free cloud storage for some newly created accounts from 15GB to 5GB.

The company reportedly said the experiment is being carried out in select regions and is aimed at improving account security and data recovery.

For years, every Google account automatically received 15GB of free storage shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos.

However, reports recently emerged claiming that some users were seeing a different setup during account creation.

According to the reports, users who do not link a phone number to their Google account may receive only 5GB of storage. The full 15GB becomes available after phone number verification.

Google reportedly told Android Authority that the company is “testing a new storage policy for new accounts created in select regions.”

The company added that the move is intended to maintain high-quality storage services while encouraging users to improve account security and recovery options.

The controversy started after screenshots shared online showed notices informing users that their accounts would include 5GB of storage by default.

The notice also mentioned that linking a phone number would unlock 15GB of storage at no extra cost.

Reports also noted that Google quietly updated the wording on its support pages. Earlier, the company stated that every Google account received 15GB of free storage.

The updated wording now says users can get “up to” 15GB of storage.

Google may be moving from a per-account storage system to a more identity-based system.

This could help prevent people from creating multiple accounts to repeatedly claim free storage space.

As of now, existing Google accounts do not appear to be affected by the change. The testing currently seems limited to some new accounts in selected regions.

Google has not officially confirmed whether one phone number can only be linked to one account under the new policy.

Users may still be able to connect the same number to multiple accounts depending on how the system is implemented.