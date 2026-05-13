May 13 Becomes 'Main Tera Day': Google India Joins Internet's Favourite Bollywood Trend - Check It Out

For Bollywood lovers and romantics online, May 13 has evolved into something far more special than just another calendar date. Across social media platforms, the day is widely celebrated as “Main Tera Day,” a playful cultural moment inspired by Bollywood music, and this year, Google India happily joined the fun.

A viral wordplay fans wait for every year

On May 13, Google India amused users by posting a screenshot of the date on its official X account along with the caption, “You can hear this tweet.” The post instantly resonated with fans who understood the clever reference.

When spoken aloud in Hindi, “May 13” sounds strikingly similar to “Main Tera,” the romantic refrain from the 2019 film Kalank. The phonetic coincidence has turned the date into an annual internet inside joke celebrated by Bollywood enthusiasts.

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Every year, fans eagerly wait for the moment midnight strikes on May 13, flooding timelines with memes, edits, and nostalgic posts inspired by the beloved song.

The song behind the trend

The phrase originates from Kalank’s popular soundtrack composed by Pritam. Sung by Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra, the emotional track featuring the repeated lyric “Main tera, main tera” became one of the film’s most memorable musical highlights.

While Kalank received mixed critical reception upon release, its music enjoyed massive popularity. Romantic numbers from the album continue to trend on streaming platforms, proving once again that Bollywood soundtracks often outlive the films themselves.

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Over time, fans organically connected the lyric with the calendar date, transforming May 13 into a light-hearted digital celebration rooted in shared nostalgia.

Social media turns filmy

Soon after Google India’s post went live, social media timelines transformed into a musical fest. Users shared screenshots of their phones displaying the date, lip-sync videos, reels featuring iconic scenes, and humorous declarations dedicated to crushes and partners.

Many users praised Google India for understanding internet culture, joking that the brand had “passed the Bollywood vibe check.” Others said the post made an ordinary Wednesday feel unexpectedly cinematic.

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Across Instagram and X, creators uploaded edits counting down to May 13, montage videos from Kalank, and playful captions celebrating romance, all reinforcing how deeply Bollywood music influences online culture in India.

How “main tera day” became an internet ritual

Unlike traditional festivals, “Main Tera Day” is entirely fan-driven. The trend grew gradually through memes, fan communities, and nostalgic music lovers who embraced the wordplay year after year.

Today, it stands as a reminder of how digital culture reshapes pop-culture moments. A simple lyrical coincidence has turned into an annual celebration blending Bollywood nostalgia, humour, and collective online participation.