Apple, Google Oppose EU’s Push To Open Their Operating Systems To Third Party Competitors

Apple and Google have opposed the European Union’s push to provide greater access to tech giants’ operating systems to make them more open to third-party competitors.

The European Commission is considering measures under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that may require companies to provide outside developers greater access to AI features integrated into operating systems and devices.

Apple and Google have reportedly argued that forcing deeper access to their AI systems could create security and privacy risks for users.

The companies also claimed that such rules may reduce their ability to maintain the reliability and safety of their platforms.

The EU is examining whether dominant technology companies are giving unfair preference to their own AI services over rival applications and developers.

Regulators are concerned that AI could strengthen the control large companies already have over mobile ecosystems.

Google reportedly said that Android already supports a broad range of third-party apps and AI services.

The company argued that additional mandatory access requirements could weaken system security and create compatibility problems across devices.

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Apple also raised concerns that opening sensitive AI and system-level functions to external developers may expose users to privacy and cybersecurity risks.

The company has often defended its closed ecosystem by saying it helps protect user data and device security.

The move by the EU is part of a broader regulatory push in Europe aimed at limiting the power of major technology firms and increasing competition in digital markets.

The European Union has already imposed several rules under the DMA requiring large technology companies to allow more interoperability and access for rival services.

These rules have affected app stores, browsers, payment systems, and messaging platforms.

The latest discussions around AI come as companies increasingly integrate artificial intelligence into smartphones, search engines, operating systems, and productivity tools.

Regulators fear that AI integration could make it even harder for smaller competitors to compete with established technology giants.