Apple To Phase Out App Support For Intel-Based Macs From Next Year

Apple has confirmed that support for Intel-based apps on Macs powered by Apple silicon will gradually end starting in 2027.

The company said Rosetta, the software tool that allows Intel-based apps to run on Apple silicon Macs, will continue to work through macOS 27.

However, starting with macOS 28, Rosetta support will be limited mainly to certain older games that still depend on Intel-based technologies.

Apple said Rosetta will not remain fully available in future macOS versions, signalling a gradual end to compatibility for Intel-based apps on newer Macs.

The company has advised users to update Intel-based apps, plug-ins, and extensions to versions designed for Apple silicon to avoid compatibility problems in the future.

Rosetta was introduced in 2020 when Apple shifted from Intel processors to its own Apple silicon chips.

The tool automatically translated Intel-based apps so they could run on newer Macs using Apple silicon hardware.

Apple said users may begin seeing notifications warning them that support for Intel-based apps or components will end in future macOS releases.

The company recommended replacing Intel-based apps with “Universal” or “Apple silicon” versions wherever possible. These apps are designed specifically for Apple silicon hardware and do not require Rosetta.

Apple said users who downloaded apps through the App Store can check for updates there.

Users can also visit developers’ websites or contact developers directly to see whether Apple silicon versions are available.

The company added that some apps may still contain Intel-based components such as plug-ins, extensions, or update tools that also need to be updated separately.

Apple explained that users can identify Intel-based apps through Finder on macOS.

Apps marked as “Application (Intel)” require Rosetta to work on Apple silicon Macs.

Apps labelled “Application (Universal)” support both Intel and Apple silicon Macs, while apps marked “Application (Apple silicon)” are built only for Apple silicon systems.

Apple also noted that some Universal apps include an “Open using Rosetta” option to support Intel-only plug-ins and extensions. Users can disable this option once compatible Apple silicon add-ons become available.