Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to be launched this week

Google is all set to unveil its new flagship phones Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro at its annual launch event ‘Made by Google’ on October 6, 2022. They will also be launching their Google Pixel watch.

Prior to the launch, Google had confirmed that the smartphone devices will be powered by the Android 13 and second-generation Tensor G2 chip. The Tensor G2 chipset would have new customised features for security, speech recognition, pictures, and videos. The processor will also unlock AI and machine learning applications for these smartphones.

Features of Google Pixel 7

It is said that Google Pixel 7 will come with a 6.30-inch FHD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution. It will have 8GB of RAM and come in two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. It will sport a dual rear camera with 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 10.8MP selfie camera with a face unlock feature. This model will be backed by a 4700mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

Features of Google Pixel 7 Pro

The smartphone will house a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1440x3120 pixel resolution. It will come with 12GB of RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The dual SIM smartphone will sport a dual rear camera with 50MP main shooter, 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and 10.8MP front camera for selfie lovers. The model will come with a 5000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and wireless charging support.

Google hasn’t launched a Pixel numbered series after the Pixel 3 in 2018. This was because the Pixel 6 series had Soli Radar. Soli Radar was announced alongside the Pixel 4 series in 2019. It is a small sensor placed next to the earpiece and uses the 60GHz spectrum. It is used for features such as Motion Sense and face unlock but it is not allowed commercially in India. This is why Google kept away from launching the phone in the country.