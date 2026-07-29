Google Pixel 11 Series Tipped To Get Pricier Across The Board, Battery Capacities Also Said To Shrink

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Fresh leaks around the Google Pixel 11 series suggest buyers should brace for higher price tags across all three models, alongside a modest dip in battery capacity compared to the outgoing Pixel 10 lineup. The leaks arrive just weeks ahead of Google's Made by Google event, scheduled for August 12, where the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL are widely expected to be unveiled alongside the Pixel Watch 5.

Google Pixel 11 series: What the new pricing leak shows

According to tipster Roland Quandt, who shared the details on Bluesky, the Pixel 11 series is expected to see a price increase in the United Kingdom, with every model in the lineup reportedly starting at 256GB of storage instead of 128GB. The base Pixel 11 is said to be priced at GBP 879, or roughly Rs. 1,12,000, for its 256GB variant, compared with the Pixel 10's starting price of GBP 799, around Rs. 1,10,000, for a 128GB model.

The Pixel 11 Pro is tipped to cost GBP 1,079, translating to approximately Rs. 1,37,000, for the same 256GB configuration. That marks a jump from the Pixel 10 Pro's starting price of EUR 999, roughly Rs. 1,27,000, for its base 128GB variant. At the top of the range, the Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to be priced at GBP 1,279, close to Rs. 1,65,000, for the 256GB model, up from the Pixel 10 Pro XL's GBP 1,199, or about Rs. 1,52,000, starting price.

A price hike that has already been flagged internally

This is not the first indication that Google plans to raise prices across the Pixel 11 series. A Google executive reportedly acknowledged the price increase in an earlier report, attributing it to rising component costs. The decision to drop the 128GB base storage tier in favour of a 256GB standard across the entire lineup is also believed to be a contributing factor to the higher price points.

Battery capacities said to see a slight dip

Alongside pricing, Quandt's leak also points to a modest reduction in battery capacity across the range. The Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL are said to feature batteries of 4,985mAh, 4,850mAh, and 5,115mAh, respectively. If accurate, this would represent a small step down from the current generation, where the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL carry 4,970mAh, 4,870mAh, and 5,200mAh batteries.

What to expect at the August 12 launch

Google's Made by Google event on August 12 is expected to serve as the official unveiling for the Pixel 11 series alongside the Pixel Watch 5. With pricing, storage configurations, and battery details now circulating ahead of the event, attention will likely turn to how Google positions the series against rising competition, particularly given the confirmed move away from a 128GB entry-level option across the board.