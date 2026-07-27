Smartphones Launching In India In August 2026: Google Pixel 11 Series, Redmi Note 17, Vivo S2, & More

August 2026 is shaping up to be a packed month for smartphone launches in India, with confirmed dates already announced for the Google Pixel 11 series and the Redmi Note 17 series. Alongside these, buyers can expect new arrivals from Vivo, Samsung, Poco, and Infinix across price segments, ranging from budget 5G phones to premium flagships. Here is a roundup of the biggest smartphones launching in August 2026.

1. Google Pixel 11 series

The Google Pixel 11 series is confirmed to launch globally and in India on August 12, with pre-orders opening the same day. The lineup is expected to bring upgraded Tensor chipsets, improved cameras, a new Pixel Glow LED, and deeper AI-driven features, with prices likely starting around Rs. 90,000.

2. Redmi Note 17 series

The Redmi Note 17 series launch in India has been confirmed for August 6, with the event livestream set to begin at 12pm IST. The series already debuted in China with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, and 8,000mAh battery, and the Indian variant is expected to carry similar specifications.

3. Vivo V80 series

The Vivo V80 series is tipped to launch in India in mid-August 2026 as the successor to the V70 lineup. It is expected to focus on refreshed design and improved cameras, positioned in the premium mid-range segment at around Rs 40,000.

4. Vivo S2

The Vivo S2 is expected to launch in India on August 6, offering a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display, a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor. It is likely to compete in the mid-range segment.

5. Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro, expected to be a rebranded Galaxy M47 5G, is tipped to launch in India sometime in August 2026. It may feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery, priced in the upper mid-range segment.

6. Poco M8 Power 5G

Poco has confirmed the M8 Power 5G will debut in India on August 4 at 12pm IST. The device will feature an AMOLED display and an 8,000mAh battery, and is expected to be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 17 5G, priced below Rs 25,000.

Poco M8 (Representational Image) |

7. Infinix Hot 70 Pro

The Infinix Hot 70 Pro is expected to launch in India sometime in August 2026, offering a 6.76-inch 144Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, and a 50-megapixel rear camera. It is likely to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000.