Google Pixel 11 Series Launch Date Announced: Here's What To Expect

Google has officially confirmed the date for its next Made by Google event, ending months of speculation around the launch of its next generation of Pixel devices. The company has begun sending out media invitations for the event, though the invite itself does not explicitly name the Pixel 11 series and only refers to the arrival of the next generation of Pixel. The invitation reportedly features a teaser image of a smartphone finished in gold with Google's signature horizontal camera bar.

Google Pixel 11 series launch: Date, time and how to watch

Google will host its next launch event on August 12 at 6 PM ET, which translates to 3:30 AM IST on August 13 in India. The event will be streamed live on Google's official YouTube channel. Analyst Mark Gurman shared the invite on X, confirming the event

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Google Pixel 11 launch event: What to expect

Google is widely expected to launch the Pixel 11 series at the event, with the lineup likely to include four models, the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All four models are rumoured to run on Google's Tensor G6 chipset, paired with a MediaTek M90 modem. There are also reports suggesting Google could introduce a new Pixel Glow indicator with this generation. Alongside the smartphones, the company is also expected to unveil the Pixel Watch 5 at the same event.

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On pricing, early estimates suggest the standard Pixel 11 could start at Rs. 79,990, while the Pixel 11 Pro is expected to be priced from Rs. 1,03,999. The Pixel 11 Pro XL is rumoured to start at Rs. 1,19,999, and the foldable Pixel 11 Pro Fold could be priced at Rs. 1,59,999.

None of these prices have been confirmed by Google, and they should be treated as rumours until the company makes an official announcement at the event.