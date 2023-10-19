Google For India 2023: From Transformative Innovations To The Power Of Generative AI; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

twitter

The annual Google for India event, now in its ninth edition, took place today. The Google for India event, held annually, serves as a platform for Google to present its innovations and strategies tailored for the Indian market, covering a wide spectrum from artificial intelligence (AI) to enhancing internet access.

Scott Beaumont, President of Google APAC starting the introductory session said, “Just one of the 4 billion transactions will pay this amazing access is what also gives Indians access to special services like Google Search and Google Maps, which I use every day around the country. And actually, those two services alone will create 920 million connections to businesses around India as they look to thrive and scale Just this month."

Sanjay Gupta, the Vice President and Country Head of Google India, said that Generative AI is a technology capable of unprecedented levels of synthesis, prediction, and creation. He envisions it as the next pivotal moment, not only for India but for the entire world.

UPI has successfully integrated every Indian with a bank account into the formal economy, he added.

Gupta stated,“To leverage the powers of generative AI, we have talked about four areas which I believe will impact digital economy." He also emphasized the importance of collaborating with various stakeholders, startups, and law enforcement agencies, among other parties, to realize the potential of AI.

Shivani Mohan, Senior Director, UX Research, Search said, “Generative AI is helping us, once again, reimagine, what a search engine can do by transforming the way information is organized.”

