From AC Rest Stops To Cooling Vests: How Zomato, Amazon, Other Quick Commerce Firms Are Protecting Delivery Workers This 'Very Hot' Summer

India is the hottest country in the world right now. As temperatures soar past 40-degrees across India, e-commerce and quick commerce companies are rolling out a range of measures to protect delivery workers who spend hours on the road in the scorching heat.

Here are some of the measures quick commerce firms are taking to help delivery workers this summer.

Cooling vests

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal announced in a LinkedIn post that the company has begun piloting cooling vests for more than 2,500 delivery workers across 14 cities. Zomato has also introduced subsidised cooling gear via its delivery partner app, including a UPF 50+ sunscreen jacket designed for outdoor use.

Air-conditioned rest stops

Amazon said it is expanding Project Ashray, its network of air-conditioned rest stops, across major cities, giving delivery workers a place to cool down between assignments during peak afternoon hours.

5,000+ rest points with water and shade

Zomato delivery partners can now access over 5,000 rest points across India through partnerships with restaurants, fuel stations, and service centres. These locations provide drinking water, seating, washroom access, and shaded resting spaces.

Glucose sachets and dark store upgrades

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, said it has introduced several heat-relief measures across Blinkit dark stores, including pedestal fans, benches, air coolers, and water dispensers. More than 1.5 lakh glucose sachets are being distributed daily to delivery workers during the summer season.

Swiggy's climate-controlled recharge zones

Swiggy now operates over 900 climate-controlled "Recharge Zones," which provide hydration stations, charging facilities, and dedicated safety measures for delivery personnel.

Health insurance and emergency cover

Delivery partners are also covered under a health insurance programme that includes OPD reimbursement of up to ₹5,000 and hospitalisation coverage of up to ₹1 lakh. The insurance programme also includes ambulance support, accidental death cover, and emergency SOS assistance through delivery applications.

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Workers' unions demand more

Despite these efforts, the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) and the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union have written to the Ministry of Labour and Employment demanding mandatory protection against heatwaves, including compulsory cooling breaks during orange and red alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department, free access to drinking water and cooling centres, an emergency heat distress relief mechanism, and exemption from penal action for halting work during heatwaves.