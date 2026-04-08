Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar Orders Stricter Verification For Gig Workers And Delivery Partners

Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has directed officials to implement stringent verification processes for workers engaged in online platforms, gig economy, and delivery services, emphasizing customer safety as the top priority. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Labour Minister Akash Fundkar has directed officials to implement stringent verification processes for workers engaged in online platforms, gig economy, and delivery services, emphasizing customer safety as the top priority.

The directive was issued during a joint meeting of the Labour and Home Departments held at Mantralaya. The minister stressed the need to develop a comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure that services provided to customers are secure, reliable, and within the legal framework.

Companies such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Blinkit currently appoint delivery partners through largely online and “faceless” registration processes. These companies often rely on third-party verification agencies, raising concerns about the legal authority, standards, and accountability of such agencies. These issues were discussed in detail during the meeting.

Minister Fundkar stated that companies onboarding gig workers as “partners” must take full responsibility for their background verification. He also called for a coordinated review across departments to ensure that delivery vehicles have proper commercial registration, drivers possess valid licences, and payment systems are transparent and compliant.

Push for Cyber Registration and Uniform Rules

The meeting highlighted the urgent need for stricter regulation of gig and platform workers engaged by online aggregators. At present, most companies hire workers through third-party agencies, leading to ambiguity in employer-employee relationships and accountability.

Workers are typically onboarded through app-based systems requiring documents such as Aadhaar, PAN, bank details, driving licences, vehicle documents, insurance, and e-Shram registration. However, officials stressed the need for a uniform regulatory framework governing these processes.

A proposal was also discussed to mandate registration of all gig workers with the state cyber department and require them to carry QR code-based identification, which must be produced upon customer request.

Focus on Safety, Social Security, and Accountability

Key issues discussed included the creation of a state-level gig worker registry, licensing systems for online companies, and the development of a digital identity and unique ID system for workers. The need to introduce accident insurance, social security schemes, and a robust grievance redressal mechanism was also emphasized.

Additionally, measures to enhance passenger safety—especially for women—were discussed, including providing an option to choose female drivers on platforms like Ola and Uber.

Companies may also be required to conduct regular audits of their workforce and submit quarterly reports to the police in case of suspicious activities.

The minister reiterated that with the rapid expansion of digital delivery services in the state, ensuring citizen safety is paramount. He directed officials to formulate a clear and dedicated policy framework for gig and platform workers in coordination with the Home Department.

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