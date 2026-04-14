'12-4 PM Compulsory Rest': Maharashtra Issues SOP For Outdoor Workers Ahead Of Scorching Summer | Representational image

Mumbai: In a major move to safeguard outdoor informal workers from rising summer temperatures, the Maharashtra government on Monday released a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) mandating strict measures during extreme heat conditions, including a compulsory work halt between 12 noon and 4 pm under severe alerts.

Announcing the guidelines, state disaster management minister Girish Mahajan said the SOP will be implemented across all urban local bodies, including municipal corporations, councils and nagar panchayats in high-risk areas such as Mumbai and other vulnerable regions.

“Maharashtra has several districts facing extreme heat conditions, which impact health and can even lead to fatalities. This SOP aims to protect people exposed to such risks,” Mahajan said, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

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12-4 PM Rest For Outdoor Workers

As per the guidelines, during orange and red heat alerts, outdoor working hours must be rescheduled to cooler parts of the day, typically between 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 8 pm, with a mandatory afternoon break enforced during peak heat hours.

The SOP specifically targets informal sector workers who are most exposed to harsh weather conditions. These include street vendors, construction labourers, sanitation staff, traffic police personnel, gig and delivery workers, rickshaw pullers, porters, ASHA and anganwadi workers, among others.

To tackle dehydration and heat-related illnesses, authorities have been directed to set up water booths at key public locations such as markets, traffic junctions, transit hubs and vending zones. The distribution of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) and electrolyte supplements will also be ensured through primary health centres, ward offices and NGOs.

Measures To Tackle Heat Around Cities

Additionally, the government has instructed civic bodies to install temporary shade structures in high-footfall areas like labour chowks and roadside vending zones. Public parks and gardens will remain open during afternoon hours to offer respite to citizens seeking relief from the heat.

The SOP also highlights the need for gender-sensitive safety measures, including proper lighting, secure transport options and protective arrangements for women workers operating during early morning or late evening hours.

Officials further stated that long-term infrastructure improvements are in the pipeline, including the development of permanent shaded workspaces, cool roofing systems and enhanced access to clean drinking water in dense urban zones. Employers and market associations have also been encouraged to invest in sustainable cooling solutions.

Maharashtra is among the top 10 most heat-vulnerable states in India, with 15 districts, primarily in Vidarbha, Marathwada and Khandesh regions, identified as high-risk zones. The SOP will be enforced in these areas as well as in cities like Mumbai when heatwave-like conditions arise.

In a parallel initiative, the state government has also announced the establishment of a dedicated disaster management training and research centre in Nagpur, focusing on extreme heat mitigation and sustainable cooling strategies, with an investment of Rs 184 crore.

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