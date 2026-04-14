Mumbai Weather Update For April 14, 2026: City Sees Clear Skies Yet Poor Air Quality; Overall AQI Recorded At 122 |

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear blue skies and gentle winds on Tuesday morning, offering pleasant weather conditions even as air quality levels deteriorated across several parts of Mumbai.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the early morning temperature was recorded at 28°C, with overall weather expected to remain mild through the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 25°C and 33°C. While no heatwave warning has been issued, rising humidity levels in the afternoon may lead to discomfort for residents. IMD also cautioned that hot and humid conditions are likely to intensify over the next two days.

AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Slips To Poor Range

However, the improvement in weather was overshadowed by a decline in air quality. Data from AQI monitoring platform AQI.in showed that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 122 in the early hours, placing it in the ‘poor’ category. This marks a noticeable deterioration from the ‘good’ to ‘moderate’ levels recorded in recent weeks.

The dip in air quality is primarily due to rising dust levels and fine particulate matter in the atmosphere. Ongoing infrastructure work across the city, including metro rail construction, flyovers, the coastal road, and road widening projects, has majorly increased dust emissions, contributing to pollution.

Several Areas Record Severe To Unhealthy AQI

Several areas reported alarming AQI levels, with Sion emerging as a major hotspot at 350, categorised as ‘severe’. Other high-pollution zones included Mumbai Central (AQI 300), Kanjurmarg (247), Dharavi (213) and Wadala Truck Terminal (210), all falling under the ‘unhealthy’ category.

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Meanwhile, some areas of the city recorded much cleaner air. Areas like Gamdevi reported an AQI of just 13, while Andheri East recorded 33, both within the ‘good’ range. Localities such as Antop Hill and Mahalaxmi saw ‘moderate’ air quality levels at around 72.

As per standard AQI classifications, values between 0–50 are considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘moderate’, 101–200 ‘poor’, 201–300 ‘unhealthy’ and above 300 ‘severe’.

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