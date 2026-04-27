FPJ Exclusive | Mumbai Lost ₹1,031 Crore To Cyber Fraud In 2025, Recovered Less Than 11%: Expert Warns Financial Capital Is Prime Target

Anirban Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of Pune-based cybersecurity firm miniOrange |

Mumbai's status as India's financial capital, a city of dense banking networks, thriving fintech companies, booming real estate and millions of daily digital transactions, has made it one of the most attractive hunting grounds for cybercriminals in the country.

In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, Anirban Mukherji, Founder and CEO of miniOrange, a Pune-based identity security firm, laid out a sobering picture of the city's digital vulnerabilities. "In 2025, Mumbai residents lost Rs. 1,031 crore to cyber fraud, with only about Rs. 110 crore recovered or frozen. Police registered 4,825 cyber fraud cases that year," he said.

The recovery rate of barely 10.7 percent speaks to how rapidly fraud moves once it is executed, and how difficult it is to claw back even a fraction of what is stolen.

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Mumbai is a prime target for cybercriminals

Mukherji was clear that Mumbai is not being targeted because it is digitally weak. Quite the opposite. "The risk is not because Mumbai is weak. It is because Mumbai is highly connected. Where there is money, speed and digital identity, attackers will come," he explained.

The concern extends well beyond individual consumers. Mumbai's concentration of large banks, financial institutions and businesses means that a successful identity-based attack can cascade across entire ecosystems. "Mumbai is a financial capital of India where you see lots of big fintech companies or banks, businesses, real estate and a very high digital transaction density. That makes it attractive for identity-based attacks," Mukherji said.

Mumbai police constable falls prey to cyber fraud

A particularly alarming local case underscored his point. "A Mumbai police constable reportedly lost Rs. 12.5 lakh after clicking a malicious APK link that compromised her phone," he noted, a stark illustration that no profession or level of awareness fully insulates individuals against targeted fraud.

Nationally, the figures are equally grim. Indians lost Rs. 22,845.73 crore to cyber fraud in 2024, marking a 206 percent surge from 2023, with over 36 lakh complaints filed nationwide, according to data tabled in the Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mukherji argues that this crisis is fundamentally an identity problem, not merely a technology problem. "If identity is compromised, everything behind it is compromised - your money, your data and trust," he said, adding that the attack surface has shifted dramatically from company servers to individual human identities in the age of UPI, Aadhaar-linked services and cloud applications.

His advice to Mumbai residents is immediate and practical. Dial 1930 the moment any fraud is suspected. "Speed matters because funds can sometimes be frozen before they move further," he said.

Here are some other pointers that Mukherji urges all users must follow:

- Never install APK files from WhatsApp or SMS

- Do not scan QR codes to receive money. Scan only to make payments.

- Always verify the UPI ID name before transferring

- Do not trust Instagram ads alone when shopping online

- Keep a dedicated UPI bank account with a limited balance

- Use Multi-Factor Authentication — but not SMS OTP

- Keep your OS and apps updated — and delete what you don't use

- Never give remote access to "support agents"

- Do not store Aadhaar, PAN or passwords in your gallery or WhatsApp chats

- Review app permissions every month

- Do not give UPI app access to senior citizens