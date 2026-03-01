Mumbai Cyber-Crime Surge: 442 Cases Registered In January, Credit Card Fraud And Investment Scams Top The List

Statistics provided by the Mumbai police have revealed that in January this year, 442 cyber-crime cases were registered in the city, with maximum cases being related to credit/debit card online fraud followed by share market investment fraud and online investment fraud. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Statistics provided by the Mumbai police have revealed that in January this year, 442 cyber-crime cases were registered in the city, with maximum cases being related to credit/debit card online fraud followed by share market investment fraud and online investment fraud. Out of 442 cases, only 37 cases were detected and 43 persons were arrested in these cases. Last year, 371 cyber-crime cases were registered by the city police in January.

13 Categories of Online Cheating

The police have classified online cheating cases in 13 different categories. In January this year, 257 online cheating cases registered, out of which maximum were related to share market investment fraud (57), followed by investment fraud (27), job fraud (18), fake website fraud (15), cheating by posing as government officials (15), online purchase fraud (09), loan fraud (09), custom/gift fraud (02) and crypto-currency fraud (01). The police have detected 13 out of 257 cases and have arrested 23 persons for their alleged involvement in these offences.

Apart from online cheating cases, this year the police have registered 103 credit/debit card online fraud cases, followed by obscene email/sms/mms/post (15), fake social media profile/ morphing email/ sms (15), phishing /mim attack/ spoofing mail (11), hacking (08), and pornography (02) cases.

Rising Trends

A closer analysis of statistics revealed that cases such as phishing /mim attack/ spoofing mail, pornography, fake social media profile/ morphing email/ sms, credit/debit card online fraud, hacking, purchase fraud, fake website fraud, investment fraud, loan fraud, have seen increasing trend this year, as compared to the cases registered last year, while cases of obscene email/sms/mms/post, customs/gift fraud, job fraud, insurance/ provident fund fraud, share market investment fraud, matrimonial fraud, cheating by posing as government officials, data theft and sextortion have seen decreasing trend this year.

"Several efforts are taken by the police to promptly register cyber -crime cases. The government and police also create awareness about cyber crimes through social media and warn them about emerging and ongoing cyber crimes," said a police officer.

