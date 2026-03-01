'Guru Tegh Bahadur Endured Great Hardships & Suffering To Save Hindu Religion': Amit Shah At 350th Martyrdom Commemoration In Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attended the ‘Hind-Di-Chadar’ event on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kharghar. Paying tributes to the ninth Sikh Guru, Shah, in his address, said Guru Tegh Bahadur endured immense hardships and suffering to protect the Hindu religion.

During his address, the Union Home Minister said people across India and followers of Sanatan Dharma worldwide express gratitude to Guru Tegh Bahadur for facing what he described as a grave injustice. He added that the Guru’s martyrdom gave the nation the courage to confront difficult times.

"If the 9th Guru, Guru Teg Bahadur, had not sacrificed his life to save Hindus, then there would have been no Hindus left in the world today... Not only the people of Sangh, but all the followers of Sanatan Dharma in India and across the world express their gratitude to Guru Teg Bahadur for facing such a huge injustice and crime," he said.

Amit Shah Speaks On Religious Conversion

Shah, in his address, also spoke on the issue of religious conversions, saying that the Punjab government, society and people of all faiths must work together to stop conversions taking place in the state. "Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself to save others' religions. They faced atrocities, but we today prefer to convert because of some greed, then we cannot be called followers of our great leaders."

Shah said that had Guru Tegh Bahadur not sacrificed himself to save the Hindu religion, "there would not have been a single Hindu left in the world". He noted that some people had earlier also objected to this statement but insisted that "everybody should accept this truth".

The Union Minister added that when atrocities were inflicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits sought protection from the Guru and continue to hold him in high regard. "Guru Tegh Bahadur had said that if Aurangzeb can convert me, then all the people will get converted. Aurangzeb accepted it as a challenge."

"He inflicted atrocities and killed Guru Tegh Bahadur's companions, but the Guru never budged. Finally, Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself, but he did not give up. His sacrifice inspired people to fight against Aurangzeb," Shah added.

