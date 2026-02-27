Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Extends Deadline For ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home’ Scheme Covering 16,876 Tenements To March 19

CIDCO housing projects across Navi Mumbai see strong response as deadline for preference submission and EMD payment is extended | File Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 27: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the deadline to submit preference choices and pay the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) under its housing scheme ‘My Preferred CIDCO Home – My First Choice in Navi Mumbai’ to March 19 for 16,876 tenements across Navi Mumbai.

Overwhelming response prompts extension

The extension has been granted following an overwhelming response from citizens, giving aspiring homebuyers additional time to participate in the scheme and complete the required formalities. Officials clarified that applicants can pay the EMD and register their preferences till March 19.

16,876 homes across key nodes

Under the scheme, 16,876 tenements have been made available across the nodes of Vashi, Bamandongri, Kharkopar, Kharghar, Taloja, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Panvel and Kalamboli. The homes are being offered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for beneficiaries belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories.

Strategic location and connectivity

The residential complexes are located close to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and are well connected through railway, highway and metro networks, offering residents enhanced connectivity and urban convenience.

Advisory to applicants

Interested applicants can participate in the scheme through CIDCO’s official website. Authorities have stated that all official and updated information regarding the scheme will be released only through CIDCO’s official press notes and social media platforms, advising citizens not to rely on unauthorised sources or misleading information.

CIDCO has appealed to eligible citizens to utilise the extended deadline and apply for the scheme.

