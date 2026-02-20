Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Demolishes 2,000 Sq m Unauthorised Warehouse In NAINA Area Of Panvel

CIDCO demolishes an illegal 2,000 sq m warehouse at Ritghar village in Panvel taluka for violating NAINA regulations and obstructing a planned road | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 20: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) on Wednesday demolished a 2,000 sq m unauthorised warehouse at Ritghar village in Panvel taluka, located within the notified Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA).

Warehouse built without CIDCO permission

The action was taken by CIDCO’s Unauthorised Constructions (NAINA) department after it was found that the warehouse had been constructed at Survey No. 119/2 without prior permission from CIDCO and in violation of existing rules and policies.

The structure was also obstructing a proposed 36-metre-wide road planned by CIDCO. Officials said repeated notices were served to the concerned parties, but no corrective action was taken, forcing the authority to initiate demolition.

Heavy machinery deployed under police bandobast

The demolition drive was carried out using one JCB, one poclain machine, one truck, and eight jeeps, along with a team comprising one supervisor and eight labourers.

The operation was conducted under tight police bandobast, with the presence of local police officials, the CIDCO police squad, CIDCO security personnel, and members of the Maharashtra Security Force.

The drive was executed under the directives of Chief Vigilance Officer and Deputy Inspector General of Police Suresh Mengade and under the guidance of Chief Controller (Unauthorised Constructions – NAINA) Prashant Bhangare.

“We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards unauthorised constructions in the NAINA area. Any structure raised without prior approval will face strict legal and demolition action,” said Suresh Mengade, Chief Vigilance Officer of CIDCO.

Also Watch:

Warning against illegal construction

CIDCO has reiterated its warning that no construction activity should be undertaken within CIDCO or NAINA limits without due permission, failing which stringent action will follow.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/