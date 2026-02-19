Navi Mumbai Environment Row: Activists Allege CIDCO Plantation Drives Exist Only On Paper, Demand Audit And Action

Citizen activists question CIDCO’s reported plantation projects across Navi Mumbai hills, alleging thousands of saplings never took root | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 19: Citizen activists have raised serious concerns over plantation drives carried out by CIDCO and the Forest Department, alleging that thousands of trees exist only on paper.

The Sajag Nagrik Manch claims that of the 24,000 saplings officially reported as planted across Kharghar and Shirwane, almost none survive on the ground.

24,000 saplings reportedly planted

Official boards state that 20,000 saplings were planted over five hectares at Kharghar Phanaswadi in 2014–15 under a CIDCO-funded scheme, while 4,000 saplings were planted over 20 hectares in Shirwane Reserved Forest in 2015–16.

However, nearly a decade later, site inspections reportedly reveal barren hills and dry grass instead of dense green cover.

“If these plantations had actually taken place, the hills would have been covered with mature trees by now. What we see instead are empty patches and misleading signboards,” said members of the Sajag Nagrik Manch.

Allegations of failed bamboo plantation

Activists also flagged the failed bamboo plantation at Parsik Hill during 2024–25, where pits were dug but saplings were allegedly never planted or maintained. Bamboo planted behind Apollo Hospital is also reported to have withered due to negligence.

“Digging pits without planting or nurturing saplings is nothing but an eyewash. Public money has been wasted in the name of green initiatives,” activists alleged.

Demand for inspection and audit

The Manch has demanded a personal inspection by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik at Parsik, Belapur and Kharghar hills, a public status report, a high-level financial audit of funds spent over the last decade, and GIS mapping of surviving trees with strict action against officials who submitted false data.

“Environment is vital for all living beings. Government agencies must ensure that seeds of corruption are not sown in this sector. Misleading plantation data has contributed to worsening air quality in Navi Mumbai,”

— Sanjeev Jain, Environmentalist.

