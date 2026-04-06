Mumbai: Cybercrime Crisis Deepens As Senior Citizens Lose Crores To Organised Scams | Representational Image | File

Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters are increasingly targeting pensioners, exploiting limited digital familiarity to siphon off lifetime savings. Recent cases reveal a predatory pattern where retired individuals are lured through fake online schemes and deceptive calls, leading to significant financial distress.

Experts point out that senior citizens are particularly vulnerable due to a lack of awareness regarding evolving digital fraud techniques. Many elderly individuals tend to trust those presenting themselves as officials, making it easier for fraudsters to impersonate police officers, bank representatives, or government authorities. Cybercriminals frequently exploit emotional factors, using fear tactics such as threats of legal action or the suspension of pension benefits. By creating a false sense of urgency, they leave victims with little time to verify claims.

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In the past few weeks, several alarming cases have been reported in and around Mumbai. A 67-year-old woman from Kandivali was duped of ₹14 lakh after fraudsters posing as cybercrime officials placed her under a “digital arrest” and forced a money transfer. In another instance, a retired employee from Mazgaon lost over ₹25 lakh to a fake online trading scheme that initially showed small profits to gain his trust.

The threat extends beyond the city. A 75-year-old man from Visakhapatnam was cheated of ₹85 lakh, while a 77-year-old woman from Pune lost ₹1.63 crore after being coerced into multiple transactions over several days.

Cyber law advocate Prashant Mali stated, “Cyber criminals targeting pensioners is not a coincidence. It is a deliberate, data-driven model built on human vulnerability and fear.” Mali noted that scammers obtain contact numbers through data breaches, leaked KYC records, and telecom database compromises, often supplemented by AI-driven social media harvesting.

In many cases, fraudsters guide victims step-by-step over phone calls. By the time the deception is realised, substantial funds have been withdrawn. “Digital illiteracy compounds this risk, as many senior citizens are unable to distinguish between legitimate and malicious interactions,” Mali added.

Prabosh Shah, retired from Bank of Maharashtra, observed that while working professionals often ignore unknown calls, pensioners with more free time frequently respond. This makes them susceptible to temptations of extra income, freebies, and high-return schemes.

Manohar Jambotkar, a retired Western Railway employee, shared how a scammer claimed his group insurance money was due, attempting to lead him to a fraudulent link. Jambotkar’s suspicion saved him, as did his awareness during a separate incident involving a fake WhatsApp gas bill notification. “In our senior citizen group, we frequently advise each other not to entertain such calls,” he said.

Vijay Khabale-Patil, a retired PRO from the BMC, echoed this caution, noting that while he has ignored such calls, a friend’s father lost money to a furniture scam.

In an appeal to the elderly, Mali shared a specific formula: PDV – pause, doubt, and verify. He emphasised that no bank or law enforcement agency will ever ask for money transfers or OTPs over a call.

The police have intensified awareness campaigns across Mumbai, urging citizens to verify all financial communication. Authorities reiterate that banks never ask for passwords and advise against clicking unknown links.

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