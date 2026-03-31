Mumbai Crime: Andheri Senior Citizen Loses ₹1.57 Crore In Cyber Fraud; Auto Driver Held For Allowing Scamster Use His Bank Account For Commission

Mumbai Senior Citizen Loses ₹1.57 Crore In Cyber Fraud; Scamsters Pose As Police & Court Officials, 1 Arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 69-year-old retired senior officer from Mumbai's Andheri was digitally held for 25 days by cyber scammers posing as fake police and court officials, who fraudulently extorted Rs 1.57 crore. The Mumbai police have arrested an autorickshaw driver in connection with the case.

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Here's What Happened

Citing the complaint, West Region Division Cyber Cell said that the victim received calls in December 2025 from a fraudster claiming that the victim was circulating obscene clips for the sake of extortion.

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He threatened the victim of arrest and told him to transfer his funds to 'official' accounts to avoid jail. The accused even showed him a fake courtroom to lure in the trap. "He also got calls from the accused posing as police officers. The accused even showed him a fake courtroom."

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Once the amount was transferred, the calls stopped, and on realising that he had been cheated, the man approached the police. Investigation revealed the money trail, leading to the arrest of autorickshaw driver Ashok Pal. Pal allegedly allowed his bank account to be used for transferring funds in return for a commission.

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Investigation Ongoing

Moreover, efforts are currently underway to nab others involved in the cyber fraud. The Mumbai Police have repeatedly warned citizens of cyber fraud and not to fall prey to scamsters.

(With inputs from PTI)

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