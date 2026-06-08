Few Indian Entities Get Access To Anthropic's Mythos AI Model: All You Need To Know

India has quietly joined an exclusive group of nations with access to one of the most powerful. and publicly unavailable, artificial intelligence models in the world. A small number of Indian organisations, from both the government and private sectors, have been granted access to Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview model as part of an expanded Project Glasswing initiative. The identities of these entities have not been disclosed.

What is Project Glasswing?

Project Glasswing is Anthropic's restricted cybersecurity initiative built around its most advanced AI model, Claude Mythos Preview. The San Francisco-based AI company said it is bringing approximately 150 new organisations on board, more than tripling the size of the programme, which initially launched in early April with roughly 50 partners.

The initiative pairs the closed Claude Mythos Preview model with participating organisations to proactively identify and fix critical zero-day vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.

Anthropic has described the expansion as the next step toward its long-term goals - for AI to make all software more secure, and to help the industry adjust to how AI could change many of the core assumptions of cybersecurity.

What is the Mythos AI Model?

Mythos is an AI model designed to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Anthropic has previously described the technology as too powerful and potentially risky for unrestricted public release.

Anthropic said Mythos Preview was the first AI model to solve both of the UK's AI Security Institute's cyber range simulations end to end.

Since launch, Anthropic said Project Glasswing partners revealed more than 10,000 high or critical-level security flaws. The company estimates that a major cyberattack could impact more than 100 million people.

Which countries have access?

Besides India, organisations from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Sweden, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea have access to Mythos as part of the latest expansion, according to multiple reports.

The expanded cohort covers several industries that were not well represented in the initial programme, such as power, water, healthcare, communications, and hardware.

What do we know about India's access?

According to reports, a single-digit number of Indian entities spanning both governmental and private sectors have secured positions within the expanded cohort. Neither Anthropic nor the participating Indian organisations have disclosed which institutions hold this access.

The move to expand Claude Mythos and Project Glasswing to India comes weeks after domestic software industry body Nasscom, as well as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, held meetings seeking access.

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The programme targets organisations where cyberattacks could reverberate across national boundaries, potentially compromising the safety and operations of over 100 million people. Anthropic has stated that many of the new partners are vendors, companies, or non-profits that maintain codebases relied upon by other organisations around the world, including governments.

What can Indian entities do with Mythos access?

Participating organisations will be able to detect security vulnerabilities in their infrastructure, conduct comprehensive defensive assessments, and accelerate the patching of vulnerable software systems, thereby reducing exposure to nation-state and criminal cyber operations.

At first, Project Glasswing was limited to about 50 partner organisations, including major tech firms such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Nvidia, and cybersecurity companies like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, as well as early access participation from the UK's AI Security Institute.

Access to Mythos is not automatic. New partners will need to meet security requirements before gaining access to the model. Access is tightly scoped to organisations defending critical infrastructure, or those that build or operate systems across core sectors including power, water, healthcare, communications, financial services, as well as national security organisations.