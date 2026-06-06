RBI Says It is Prepared for Cybersecurity Threats from Mythos AI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday affirmed its readiness to manage cybersecurity threats associated with Mythos, Anthropic’s artificial intelligence-based system designed to detect software vulnerabilities and emerging cyber risks. The central bank has issued advisories to regulated entities to ensure preparedness.

Deputy Governor Swaminathan J stated that RBI is fully prepared to handle both conventional and AI-related cybersecurity threats.

Mythos has been rolled out to over 15 additional countries, including India, through select corporate and financial entities, though detailed participation information is still awaited.

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“Once this opportunity opens up, how exactly to make use of it in consultation with the government and other regulators, we will take further steps,” Swaminathan said. The system has been closely monitored at both government and financial-sector inter-regulatory forums, and RBI will take additional measures as participation details become clear.

Swaminathan emphasised that the central bank remains “mindfully prepared” and will keep the market informed once it finalises strategies for handling cybersecurity risks from AI systems like Mythos.