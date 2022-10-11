Excel shortcuts that will make you fast | Representative Image

Microsoft Excel can be confusing, tricky and time-consuming. For most users trying to organise, sort and analyse data on spreadsheets in Microsoft Excel can be very difficult if you are not aware of the Excel formulas.

If you are manually adding formulas or replicating columns and wondering if there is an easier way to do it. Then the truth is that there are easier ways you just don't know it yet.

Excel is actually an exceptionally powerful tool for analysis and reporting. You can visualise and sort data very easily. But if you don't know the workarounds or shortcuts then you are in trouble.

There are multiple formulas that Excel can run for you automatically. We will go through some of them here.

1. AutoFit

If you have content that is not visible on the screen and need to adjust the columns' width then you can just hold Alt+H+O+I.

2. AutoFill

If you have content like names that need to be broken down into First, Middle and Last names then you can hit Ctrl+E.

3. AutoSum

For people who come across frequent calculations and need to have a sum in the end column, you can just hit Alt+=.

4. Visualise Data

If you use Excel to visualise your data then all you need to do is type =REPT("|”,Column). You can just drag the formula to all the other rows and you can see a visual representation. To make it even more clear you can select the cells and change the Font to ‘Stencil’. You can then view it like a bar graph clearly displaying the data in graphs.

5. TRIM

In your text, if you have extra space then you can use this formula to reduce the space. For example, if your content is “ Raj Varma” and you want to reduce the space before Raj then you simply need to apply the TRIM formula. The formula is ‘=TRIM(text)’. After the formula is applied then the extra space will be deleted.