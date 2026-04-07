Elon Musk's Tesla Launches First In-Mall EV Charging Hub At Navi Mumbai's Nexus Seawoods Mall | IANS

Mumbai: Tesla on Monday announced the launch of its first in-mall electric vehicle charging station in India at Nexus Seawoods Mall in Navi Mumbai.

The new facility, located in the mall’s B1 parking area, features a total of eight chargers, including four V4 Superchargers offering fast DC charging at speeds of up to 250 kW and four Destination Chargers providing AC charging at 11 kW.

The setup is designed to cater to varying charging needs of Tesla users, offering both quick top-ups and longer-duration charging options.

With this addition, Tesla is strengthening its presence in India’s growing electric mobility ecosystem.

The company said it is focusing on locations where customers typically spend time, such as malls and highway stops, allowing users to conveniently charge their vehicles during daily activities.

Tesla highlighted that its Supercharger technology enables a Tesla Model Y to gain up to 275 km of range in just 15 minutes, making intercity travel more practical.

The charging experience is integrated with the Tesla mobile app, which allows users to locate stations, monitor charging progress, and make payments seamlessly.

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The Navi Mumbai station is Tesla’s fourth charging location in India. The company already operates charging facilities in Gurugram, Delhi, and Mumbai, and with the latest addition, its network now includes 20 Superchargers and 14 Destination Chargers across key cities.

Alongside the charging station, Tesla has also set up a pop-up store inside the mall’s main atrium.

The space offers visitors an opportunity to explore Tesla vehicles through guided walkthroughs, test drives, and interactive product demonstrations.

Tesla said the expansion reflects its commitment to building a reliable and accessible charging network in India, supporting the wider adoption of electric vehicles.

The Model Y, one of Tesla’s key offerings in the country, is currently priced starting at Rs 59.89 lakh, with home charging solutions also available to customers.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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