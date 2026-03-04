Elon Musk Claims Tesla Will Be Among First to Achieve AGI, Possibly Through Humanoid Robots

Elon Musk | X/@OwenGregorian

Elon Musk declared on Wednesday that Tesla is on track to become one of a small number of companies capable of building artificial general intelligence (AGI), and suggested it could be the first to reach that milestone, not through software alone, but through the physical form of humanoid robots.

In a post shared on X, the social media platform he owns, Musk singled out Tesla's work on its Optimus humanoid robot and advanced manufacturing capabilities as the company's most promising routes to AGI. The Optimus robot, currently in development, is designed to perform repetitive and physically demanding tasks, drawing on the same AI infrastructure Tesla has built for its autonomous driving program.

Among the more striking elements of Musk's remarks was his reference to "atom-shaping" as a pathway to AGI, a phrase that points to the precise, fine-grained manipulation of physical matter at microscopic scales. While Musk did not elaborate at length, the term signals an ambition that goes well beyond conventional software-driven AI, encompassing robotic systems capable of engaging with the physical world with extraordinary precision.

If realised, such capabilities could fundamentally transform industrial manufacturing, supply chains, and the very definition of what machines can do autonomously.

Tesla vs. the AI Pack

Musk's assertion places Tesla alongside a handful of technology companies widely considered to be in the race for AGI, including OpenAI, Google DeepMind, and Anthropic. Tesla has traditionally been classified as an automotive and clean energy company, but Musk has long insisted it should be understood primarily as an AI and robotics firm.

Central to that argument is data: Tesla's fleet of millions of vehicles worldwide continuously generates real-world driving data that the company uses to train its AI systems. Musk contends this gives Tesla an edge that pure-software AI labs cannot easily replicate, because the data is grounded in the physical, three-dimensional world rather than text and images alone.

What is AGI?

AGI - artificial general intelligence - refers to a system capable of performing any intellectual task that a human can, and potentially doing so far more quickly and cheaply. Unlike today's AI tools, which excel in specific domains, AGI would be broadly capable, able to reason, plan, and act across an essentially unlimited range of contexts.

Should Tesla achieve AGI through its robotics programme, the implications would be far-reaching. The company could potentially deploy intelligent humanoid workers across its own factories at scale, dramatically accelerating production of its vehicles and energy products.