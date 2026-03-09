Tesla Cybertruck Turns Victory Chariot In Gujarat's Surat As Fans Celebrate India’s T20 World Cup Win; Video Viral |

Surat (Gujarat): India’s victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup sparked jubilant celebrations across the country on Sunday night and one viral moment reportedly from Surat in Gujarat captured the unique spirit of the festivities. In a striking visual blending technology and cricket fandom, a Tesla Cybertruck was seen leading a lively victory parade packed with cheering fans.

Fans Standing, Sitting & Waving Tricolour Sitting On Cybertruck

Videos circulating on social media show the futuristic electric pickup truck being used as an open-top celebration vehicle, with fans standing and sitting on it while waving the Indian tricolour and chanting slogans in support of Team India. The unusual sight quickly went viral, with many describing it as a perfect example of 'desi swag' meeting cutting-edge technology.

The Cybertruck, manufactured by Tesla and often associated with its CEO Elon Musk, is known for its rugged design and advanced engineering. However, in Surat, it appeared to take on an entirely different role, that of a mobile celebration stage as enthusiastic supporters turned the vehicle into the centrepiece of a spontaneous street parade.

Across the country, streets filled with people celebrating the historic triumph. Firecrackers lit up the night sky, and groups of fans gathered in public spaces and areas to mark the occasion with music, dancing and chants.

India secured the title after defeating the New Zealand national cricket team in a commanding performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Indian batting line-up, led by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, delivered a dominant display to post a massive total of 255/5, setting a challenging target of 256 runs for New Zealand.

In response, New Zealand struggled against India’s bowling attack and were reduced to 72/5 at one stage. Despite a fighting half-century from Tim Seifert, the team was eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs, handing India a comprehensive 96-run victory.