Mumbai Celebrates Team India's T20 World Cup Victory With Grand Fervour; Videos Show Joyous Moments At CSMIA, Marine Drive & Shivaji Park |

Mumbai: Mumbai erupted in celebrations on Sunday night after India clinched the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title, defeating the New Zealand national cricket team in a dominant final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Fans across the city poured onto the streets, waving the tricolour, dancing and bursting firecrackers to celebrate the victory.

Visuals of the celebrations quickly surfaced online, showing jubilant crowds gathering at several iconic locations across the city. At Shivaji Park, a traditional hub for cricket fans in Mumbai, hundreds of supporters celebrated the historic win. Fans were seen waving the Indian flag, chanting slogans and dancing in joy as the Men in Blue secured the trophy for the second consecutive time.

Another major celebration point was Marine Drive, where large crowds gathered late into the night. Many fans wearing Team India jerseys filled the promenade, singing songs, dancing and celebrating the victory together. Firecrackers lit up the skyline while groups of friends and families shared the moment of national pride.

Celebrations were also seen outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, where cricket enthusiasts gathered on nearby roads and broke into spontaneous dance as news of the victory spread. Videos showed fans chanting slogans and waving flags while cheering for Team India.

#WATCH | Mumbai | A fan of the Indian Cricket team says, "I am feeling very happy as we won the #ICCMensT20WorldCup2026 and we are enjoying this moment..." https://t.co/kfoqK0L1IJ pic.twitter.com/odyPK14vIA — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026

#WATCH | Mumbai | A fan of the Indian Cricket team says, "This is the best gift that Team India has given to us on International Women's Day...We feel very proud to be an Indian..." https://t.co/kfoqK0L1IJ pic.twitter.com/747jleJPjE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2026

Several supporters shared their excitement during the celebrations. One fan said he felt extremely happy and proud after India’s victory in the T20 World Cup, calling the moment unforgettable for cricket lovers across the country. Another supporter described the triumph as a 'special gift' for the nation on International Women's Day, expressing pride in India’s performance on the global stage.

India delivered a near-perfect performance in the final, dominating both with the bat and ball. The Indian batting line-up, led by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, powered the team to a massive total of 255/5, setting a daunting target of 256 runs for New Zealand.

In response, New Zealand struggled under pressure and were reduced to 72/5 at one stage. Wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert scored a fighting half-century, but it proved insufficient as the team was eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

