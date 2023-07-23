'Soon We Shall Bid Adieu To Twitter Brand': Elon Musk Is Killing Twitter Bird For 'X' Logo; Shares New Design | Twitter

On Sunday, Twitter Owner, Elon Musk, made an announcement on the micro-blogging site, stating his decision to change the Twitter logo. Additionally, he revealed the new logo design on the platform, giving it the name 'X' as Musk's fascination with the letter is not new.

Musk hinted at changing Twitter's logo with a tweet: “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

In a tweet at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT) on Sunday, the Twitter CEO added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

The revelation surfaced when Musk shared a single enigmatic 'X' on his Twitter account.

In the meantime, Twitter is implementing daily restrictions on the number of direct messages unverified accounts can send. The platform has specified that these changes will come into effect on Friday and will impact users without a verified badge or a Twitter Blue subscription.

Although the company did not reveal the precise limit for direct messages (DMs) but indicated that users seeking to send unlimited DMs would need to subscribe to Twitter Blue, its paid service with a monthly cost of Rs 900 in India.

