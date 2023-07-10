Elon Musk Takes A Jibe At Mark Zuckerberg Amid Twitter Vs Meta-owned Threads |

Recently, Elon Musk made a mocking comment about Zuckerberg on Twitter, stating, "Zuck is a cuck." This remark came shortly after Zuckerberg introduced Threads, a competitor to Musk's platform, Twitter.

Elon Musk's most recent comment was in response to a tweet shared by a Twitter account called Data Hazard. The tweet included a screenshot of a conversation on Threads between fast food chain Wendy's and Mark Zuckerberg. The message from Wendy's suggested, "Hey @zuck, you should go to space just to really make him mad lol," to which the head of Meta responded with a laughing emoji.

Since its official release, Threads has quickly gained significant popularity, becoming a major success. Many of Twitter's users have expressed frustration with the platform's policies since Musk bought it in October. changes in features made by Twitter, such as users like blue-check verification, have generated significant discontent among its user base.

Notably, Twitter on Wednesday has threatened to take legal action against Meta over its new text-based app called Threads, which has drawn tens of millions of users since launching this week.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone wrote Thursday on Threads: "No one on the Threads engineering team is a former Twitter employee - that's just not a thing." In the letter, which news website Semafor first reported Thursday, Spiro said Twitter "intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights" and noted the company's right to seek civil remedies or a court injunction.