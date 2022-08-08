Elon Musk hinges Twitter deal on proof of ‘fake’ accounts | AFP

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that if Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal can prove the actual number of “fake accounts”, then the terminated deal can still move forward.

Musk tweeted, “If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms.” He added that if it turns out that their Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings are materially false, “then it should not”.

One of Musk’s die-hard fans, Pranay Pathole, called out the SEC and wrote, “I wonder what’s SEC is doing here? Are they even investigating these dubious claims that are made by Twitter?” Musk replied, “Good question, why aren’t they?”

Twitter has filed a detailed response to Musk’s countersuit against the micro-blogging platform about being hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion merger agreement, saying his claims are “factually inaccurate, legally insufficient, and commercially irrelevant”.

Amid the ongoing legal dispute, Musk has also challenged Agrawal to have a public debate on fake accounts and spam. A poll by Musk has revealed that nearly 65 per cent of his followers don’t believe in Twitter’s claim that less than five per cent of daily users are fake/spam on the platform. While 35 per cent said Twitter is telling the truth, nearly 65 per cent said this is not the case and the number of fake accounts are much higher. “Twitter has spoken,” tweeted Musk on Monday.