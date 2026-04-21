Dyson Launches A New Compact Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer: All Details

Dyson Has Launched A New Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer: All Details |

Dyson has officially expanded its celebrated hair care lineup with the launch of the Supersonic Travel, a compact, travel-ready version of its iconic Supersonic hair dryer.

What Is the Dyson Supersonic Travel?

The Supersonic Travel is Dyson's answer to a problem that frequent travellers know well: hotel hair dryers that wheeze, overheat, and leave hair worse than they found it. Dyson's new device brings the full technology stack of its professional-grade hair dryers into a form factor small enough to slip into a handbag, carry-on, or cabin luggage.

The Supersonic Travel is 32 percent smaller and 25 percent lighter than the original Supersonic, which launched in 2016 and established Dyson as a serious force in premium hair care. The reduction in size has been achieved, Dyson claims, without gutting the hardware inside.

Dyson Supersonic Travel: Salient features

- Intelligent heat control

During styling, the Dyson Supersonic Travel measures airflow temperature 100 times per second to ensure hair is not overheated, a form of damage that accumulates over time and weakens hair by degrading keratin. This is the same core technology found in the full-sized Supersonic and Supersonic Nural, now miniaturised for travel use.

- Scalp Protect Mode

Dyson has included a Scalp Protect Mode, which automatically adjusts the air temperature to be gentler on the scalp.

- Universal voltage

One of the most practically significant additions is automatic voltage adaptation. The device adjusts to different electrical standards depending on the country of use, with Dyson claiming the dryer maintains full performance regardless of location. This has been a longstanding limitation of the original Supersonic, which was engineered for the voltage of its country of purchase and required adaptors or separate regional versions when used abroad. The Supersonic Travel solves this problem entirely.

- Attachment compatibility

The Supersonic Travel is compatible with all the same attachments as the existing Dyson Supersonic and Dyson Supersonic Nural.

Dyson Supersonic Travel: Pricing and Availability

The Dyson Supersonic Travel is priced at £249.99 in the UK and is available now via Dyson's website. It is available in Australia for AU$449. The company has yet to announce dates for its international launch, including India.