Apple's Refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Studio Displays' Pre-Orders Begin In India Today: Pricing Details

Apple has announced the India launch of its refreshed MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Studio Display, and Studio Display XDR. Pre-orders open at 7:45pm IST today, with devices becoming available for purchase from March 11. The lineup spans a wide price range, from Rs. 1,19,900 for the base MacBook Air up to Rs. 4,39,900 for the premium Studio Display XDR with nano-texture glass - and Apple is offering No Cost EMI options across the range.

MacBook Pro 2026 line-up with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips

Apple's flagship laptop line makes a strong return with two screen-size options for the Indian market. The 14-inch MacBook Pro is priced starting at Rs. 1,89,900, while the larger 16-inch model commands a premium starting price of Rs. 2,99,900. Both models are offered in Space Black and Silver, two finishes that have become synonymous with Apple's pro-grade aesthetic.

The pricing increases a further Rs. 15,000 if the buyer chooses a nano-texture display instead of the standard one. Futhermore, the price increases based on chip preference - M5 Pro or M5 Max. Price will further increase based on storage and memory,

For buyers looking to spread payments, Apple is offering a No Cost EMI option starting at Rs. 29,983 per month, with instant cashback available through select banking partners. The pre-order window opens at 7:45pm IST on March 4, with units available in stores and online from March 11.

MacBook Air 2026 range with M5 chips

The MacBook Air remains Apple's most accessible thin-and-light offering, and this generation arrives in India with two size options. The 13-inch MacBook Air is priced starting at Rs. 1,19,900, and the 15-inch variant comes in starting at Rs. 1,44,900. The lineup is available in four colour options - Sky Blue, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight - offering the broadest palette of any Mac.

Prices further increase based on memory and storage options, Final Cut Pro License, Logic Pro license, and Apple Care+ coverage.

Apple's No Cost EMI scheme makes the MacBook Air available from Rs. 18,317 per month, making it one of the most accessible entry points into the Mac ecosystem. Like the MacBook Pro, pre-orders open at 7:45pm IST today, with general availability from March 11.

Studio Display price in India and availability

Apple's Studio Display brings a 27-inch 5K Retina panel to India, packed with a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera featuring Desk View, studio-quality microphones and speakers, and Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. The display is positioned as the ideal companion for creative professionals working with Macs.

The Studio Display is offered in two glass configurations. Standard glass comes in at Rs. 1,89,900, while buyers seeking reduced glare can opt for the nano-texture glass variant at Rs. 2,29,900 - a Rs. 40,000 premium over the base model. Prices further increase based on the stand you choose, and the Apple Care+ coverage. Both variants are available for pre-order from 7:45pm IST today.

Studio Display XDR price in India and availability

For professionals demanding the absolute best in display technology, Apple has introduced the Studio Display XDR to India. The 27-inch monitor features a 5K Retina XDR display powered by mini-LED backlighting, delivering 2,000 nits of peak HDR brightness. It supports both the P3 and Adobe RGB colour gamuts, and brings a 120Hz refresh rate with Adaptive Sync - making it suitable for everything from colour-critical photo and video editing to smooth, high-frame-rate workflows.

Like the Studio Display, it includes a 12-megapixel Center Stage camera with Desk View, Apple's studio-quality audio system, and Thunderbolt 5 ports. The Studio Display XDR starts at Rs. 3,99,900 for the standard glass edition, with the nano-texture glass option priced at Rs. 4,39,900. Pre-orders open at 7:45 PM IST today, 4 March, ahead of general availability on 11 March.

The launch marks a significant expansion of Apple's India product portfolio. Pre-orders for all four products - MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Studio Display, and Studio Display XDR - open simultaneously at 7:45pm IST today, with devices shipping and available in Apple Authorised Resellers from March 11.