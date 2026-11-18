Parents should avoid abruptly taking away smartphones or imposing sudden digital restrictions on children, as excessive screen use may sometimes be linked to anxiety, emotional distress or underlying psychological vulnerabilities, according to experts from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

The warning was highlighted in 'A Parent's Guide to Digital Wellbeing in India', an expert-informed handbook that offers practical recommendations for parents to help children and teenagers develop healthier relationships with technology.

Taking away phones may disrupt coping mechanisms

Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, Professor of Clinical Psychology at NIMHANS' SHUT (Service for Healthy Use of Technology) Clinic, explained that technology could serve as a coping mechanism for some children, particularly those experiencing anxiety or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

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"For some children, especially those with anxiety or ADHD, technology is a coping mechanism. If you suddenly take away their screen, you are taking away their way to cope. You have to address the underlying anxiety or vulnerability before you just remove the device," Dr Sharma said.

He also cautioned against suddenly shutting off Wi-Fi or confiscating devices without warning, saying such actions could make children feel misunderstood and isolated.

Excessive screen time may indicate exam stress

The guide noted that a sudden increase in screen time or continuous scrolling could be a symptom of deeper emotional concerns rather than the root problem itself.

Children may turn to smartphones and digital entertainment to cope with examination anxiety, peer conflicts or other pressures.

Parents were advised to observe changes in behaviour, including heightened irritability, social withdrawal, eye strain and irregular sleeping patterns, instead of focusing solely on the number of hours spent online.

Parents urged to discuss screen-time rules with children

Dr K. S. Meena, Professor and Head of the Department of Mental Health Education at NIMHANS, emphasised that children should understand the reasons behind restrictions on social media and screen time.

"Children need to understand the 'why' behind your rules. Why are you restricting social media? Why are there specific screen time hours? If parents and children can sit down and openly discuss the reasons behind these boundaries, most conflicts can be sorted out," Meena added.

The guide recommended that parents and children jointly establish realistic digital schedules rather than impose rigid rules.

It also suggested creating screen-free bedrooms, limiting device use before bedtime and encouraging physical activities, hobbies and family interactions.