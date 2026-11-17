Meta Tweaks Instagram Recommendations In India To Reduce Suggestive & Violent Content | File Pic

Meta has said it has adjusted Instagram’s recommendation systems specifically for India to display less sexually suggestive and violent content, as the Indian government intensifies scrutiny of online platforms.

Changes focus on unfollowed accounts

According to Reuters, the modifications affect recommendations from accounts that users do not follow. Meta emphasised that the updates concern what the app promotes rather than imposing a blanket ban on such material.

The company said it has improved default protections over the past year in response to user feedback. People in India now report recommended content about half as often as a year ago, Meta stated, though it did not provide supporting figures.

Government advisory preceded announcement

The announcement follows an October 10 advisory from India’s technology ministry. New Delhi had asked Meta to review its ranking and recommendation systems to prevent the disproportionate amplification of potentially misleading, manipulated, or out-of-context material. Officials also urged the company to strengthen checks on content that could incite violence or disrupt public order, and to avoid exposing users to a single or limited set of narratives.

Meta did not explicitly link its latest changes to the government advisory, Reuters reported.

Broader context of platform adjustments

Meta has previously altered content ranking on Facebook in countries including Canada and Brazil to reduce the visibility of political material. The India-specific Instagram updates come amid wider efforts by the Indian government to tighten oversight of online content.

The company continues to face pressure from regulators worldwide over how its algorithms surface material to users.