Do you have a lot of old mobile phones, charges and cables? Here is where you can dispose your e-waste in Mumbai

Where can you dispose of your electronic devices in Mumbai? | Photo: Representative Image

Technology keeps advancing every day and we keep updating our devices to keep up with the trend. But then the question remains, what do we do with our old devices?

The most obvious answer is that we throw it away. But have we ever wondered what happens to it after we have discarded it? Not really.

The devices that we discard are part of e-waste. E-waste is an abbreviation of "electronic and electrical waste" it includes almost any item with plugs, cords and electronics components with power or battery supply that is unwanted, not working or nearing the end of life. Common sources of e-waste include televisions, computers, mobile phones and any type of home appliance from air conditioners to children's toys.

When broken or unwanted electronics are dumped in landfills, toxic substances like beryllium, cadmium, mercury, and lead from these devices seep into soil and water polluting them. Eventually, these traces of toxic materials pool into the ground below the landfill. The higher the number of E-waste and metals at the landfill, the more of these trace toxic materials show up in the groundwater. This toxic water under the landfill continues to the groundwater and the sources of all the freshwater in the surrounding area.

Not only is this bad for humans but it also hurts the nearby wildlife. In developing countries like India, the risks are exceptionally high because some developed countries send their e-waste there. Studies have shown these toxins have detrimental effects on the people that work with the e-waste but also on the people that live around it.

So now what can you do to help manage e-waste?

The best thing that you can do is recycle e-waste. Though it has a lot of toxic elements it also has valuable non-renewable resources like gold, silver, copper, platinum, aluminium and cobalt.

The recycling industry has for a very long time taken these reusable parts from discarded electronic devices and recycled them for the benefit of local businesses and manufacturers. For example, Hard drives can be shredded and processed into aluminium ingots for use in the automotive industry.

How to recycle mobile phones, computers and other electronics?

Recycle with Croma | Twitter - Croma

The first thing you can do is try and see if there are any ways in which you can reuse the devices. If the device can be passed on to a family or friend or even resold then you should opt for this option. You can also donate them to NGOs or other organisations that are in need of these devices.

The second option is to exchange the old device while you are purchasing a new one. Many companies like Apple and Samsung offer exchange offers. Here you can get a discount or vouchers from the company that you are purchasing from. Even stores like Amazon, Croma, Vijay Sales offer discounts on items if you are willing to exchange the old device. This not only ensures the device is discarded in an environment-friendly way but also gives you a chance to avail discounts.

The third one is to take them to a dedicated e-waste recycling facility. These facilities will dismantle the devices and separate plastic, glass and metal. They will then sell the materials to other enterprises that will then reuse the materials you viewed as junk.

According to the Global E-waste Monitor 2017 report from the 44.7 million metric tonnes of e-waste generated annually only 20% of the e-waste is documented to be collected and recycled. The remaining is either dumped, traded or recycled under inferior conditions.

This is your chance to start making an impactful change and reduce a few devices from landing in landfills.

Where can you dispose of e-waste in Mumbai?

E-waste segregation at Ecoreco facility. | Ecoreco

As the amount of e-waste keeps rising, so has this industry, which today creates hundreds of thousands of jobs across the world by recycling the electronics we no longer want. If you are in Mumbai and want to push out devices for recycling here are the places you can visit:

Ecoreco has multiple drop points in the city. Here are a few facilities:

Borivali: Ajmera Global School, Eksar Road, Yogi Nagar, Borivali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400092

Churchgate: St. Xavier's Institute of Education, 40 A, New Marine Lines, Opp. State Bank of India, Marine Lines, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400020

Matunga: R.A. Podar College Of Commerce, L.N. Road, Matunga (CR), Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400019

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Bengali Association, (Kali Mandir), Plot No. 25A, Sector 6, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400703

Thane: Mumbra Ward Office, Opposite MM valley behind Talavpali, Kausa, Mumbra, Thane, Maharashtra - 400612

Chembur: Associate Professor & Chairperson - Entrepreneurship Cell Vivekananda Education Society (Institute of Management), 495/497, Hashu Advani Memorial Complex, Collectors Colony, Chembur, Wadivali Village, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400074

Mulund West: Mulund College Of Commerce, S.N. Road, Near Court, Mulund West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400080

E-waste Recycling: Justdispose Recycling Pvt. Ltd. A/13, Bhatia Estate, Opp. Garuda petrol pump, Nr, Hindustan Naka, Kandivali (west), Mumbai -400067.

If you want someone to come and pick up the device then you can download the Book my Junk app by Ecoreco. The app is very user friendly and the process of selecting the device and adding your address is quite simple. Even E-Waste Recycling will offer pick up service if you have more than 10 Kgs of e-waste.

In electronic stores, Croma and Vijay Sales have facilities where you can go and drop the electronic devices for recycling.

E-Waste is growing exponentially because global consumer demand continues to rise. Even technology uptake and shorter replacement cycles are contributing to the growth of e-waste. But it is your decision whether you will protect the environment or will you add on to the e-waste.