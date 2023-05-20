Do some yoga with these five apps

Glo Yoga

The Glo app offers unlimited access to Pilates, Yoga, and meditation with choices to customize your workouts based on your body's needs. It provides 16 styles for each level and type of practice needed, has a global network of top instructors, and offers more than 4000 classes each year. Even more impressive, it took home the 2020 Women's Health Fit Tech Award.

Available: Android and iOS

Daily Yoga

Want to practice yoga but confused about where to begin or how to correctly do each asana? If you're seeking class schedules and asanas ranging from beginning to expert levels, then this is the perfect app. Each asana comes with an instruction manual to help you perfect the positions and movements and to perform them correctly for the best results.

Available: Android and iOS

The Underbelly Yoga

Jessamyn Stanley is a well-known yoga instructor, a proponent of body positivity, and the writer of "Every Body Yoga." She is the founder of The Underbelly and the person behind this app for promoting everyday awareness. She thinks that to experience emotions, one should do it with their eyes shut and their hearts wide open. With the aid of this app, you may make the internal room you need to store your emotions and establish the equilibrium necessary for a quiet mind.

Available: Android and iOS

Read Also Create resume with these five apps

Alo Moves Yoga

It is one of the best yoga apps if you looking for personalized classes. Alo Moves offers practice in yoga and fitness. It aids in developing mindfulness and brushing up on the skills, regardless of whether you are a beginner or simply want to ace the practice by looking at step-by-step instructions. Each session is created to fit your unique learning style and provide you the opportunity to network with top educators who can assist you in achieving your ultimate objective. To ensure that you don't miss the practice, you can even download the videos and use offline mode to play them.

Available: Android and iOS

Simply Yoga App

As its name implies, this application is simple to use and keeps things that way. It includes a few exercises and routines as well as several positions. With clear audio and video guidance, it is quite simple to master more than 30 poses. You can select a 20, 40, or even 60-minute full workout session to improve your flexibility, tone your body, and improve your agility—qualities that are sometimes lost as a result of rigid work schedules.

Available: Android and iOS

Read Also Track your periods with these five apps