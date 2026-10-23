DK Shivakumar Alleges Sting Operation Using Meta Smart Glasses, Claims Congress Leaders Were Targeted | AI Representational Image

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged that an industrialist wearing Meta smart glasses attempted to secretly record him and Congress leader VD Satheesan. His claims come amid a political controversy over purported sting-operation videos involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has claimed that an industrialist attempted to carry out a sting operation on him using Meta smart glasses. He alleged that the same individual also wore the glasses while meeting Congress leader VD Satheesan in Kerala, raising suspicions that Congress leaders were being selectively targeted.

Speaking to Kannada news channel Asianet Suvarna News, Shivakumar said he became suspicious after the industrialist, who had secured an appointment through government officials, shifted their conversation from business to politics. His allegations have added another dimension to the ongoing controversy surrounding purported sting-operation videos linked to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Meta Glasses Raise Suspicion

Shivakumar said the industrialist initially discussed business matters but later began talking about booth-level political strategies and other developments. The sudden change in conversation, combined with the smart glasses worn by the visitor, prompted him to ask officials to investigate the industrialist’s background.

“I asked my officials to conduct a small enquiry on the background of the industrialist,” Shivakumar said.

According to Shivakumar, the enquiry revealed that the industrialist had also worn Meta smart glasses during a meeting with Satheesan. However, he allegedly did not wear them while meeting Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis or a Union minister.

“He wore the Meta glasses only when he came to me and [VD] Satheesan,” Shivakumar claimed.

The Chief Minister did not identify the industrialist or present any independently verifiable evidence to establish that an attempt to secretly record the meetings had taken place.

Why Were Congress Leaders Singled Out?

Shivakumar’s allegations raise questions about why the industrialist allegedly wore the smart glasses during meetings with Congress leaders but not while meeting leaders associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or its allies.

The difference in the visitor’s reported behaviour is noteworthy, although it does not establish that a sting operation was planned. Without evidence of an actual recording attempt, the allegation remains unproven.

Asked why action had not been taken against those allegedly involved, Shivakumar maintained that the authorities had already taken precautions but were not making the details public.

“Who said action wasn’t sought? You just don’t know, that’s all. We are not disclosing it, that’s all. We have taken all precautionary measures,” he said.

Shivakumar Warns Cabinet Colleagues

The Karnataka Chief Minister also said he had received information about individuals who could be involved in attempts to entrap political leaders. He had consequently warned his Cabinet colleagues to remain cautious about suspicious approaches through personal assistants, phone calls and other channels.

“As the head of the government, which is like a family, I have to tell the Cabinet ministers to be conscious and not get fooled,” Shivakumar said.

He further claimed that he knew who was behind the alleged attempt and had maintained records related to the matter. However, he refused to disclose names or documents immediately.

“I have called them all and kept records. Not now. When the time comes, I will say what has to be said,” he said, adding, “This is not the time to speak.”

His decision to withhold the information leaves important questions unanswered, particularly about the identities of those allegedly involved and the nature of the evidence he claims to possess.

Siddaramaiah Video Row Fuels Political Tension

Shivakumar’s allegations come against the backdrop of a controversy involving purported sting-operation videos linked to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Kumaraswamy had alleged that video clips dating back to 2011 were used to force Siddaramaiah out of office. The controversy has led to allegations and counter-allegations between the Congress and opposition parties over the origin and purpose of the recordings.

On October 8, Shivakumar warned ministers during a Cabinet meeting about possible attempts to trap them through sting operations.

Congress MLA Ravi Kumar Ganiga subsequently alleged that a Union minister and a Karnataka BJP leader had financed a private agency to target around 10 ministers and the Chief Minister’s Office. Ganiga also displayed a pen drive that he claimed contained evidence supporting his allegations.

The claims have intensified the political dispute, with both sides questioning the motives behind the alleged operations.

Kumaraswamy Targets Shivakumar

Kumaraswamy, whose party is an ally of the BJP-led government at the Centre, has accused Shivakumar of orchestrating the alleged sting operation involving Siddaramaiah.

Shivakumar has denied engineering any such operation to remove his predecessor, while the Congress has dismissed the opposition’s allegations as politically motivated.

The BJP-led opposition has demanded greater transparency in the investigation into the disputed videos. Kumaraswamy has also called for an independent probe into the controversy.

The competing allegations have made the issue politically sensitive, but neither side has publicly established who was responsible for the alleged operations.

Court Restrains Circulation Of Videos

Amid the controversy, Siddaramaiah approached a Bengaluru court seeking restrictions on the circulation of the disputed videos. He also sought a police investigation into the matter.

On October 14, the court granted an interim injunction restraining media organisations and digital platforms from circulating two videos connected to the controversy.

Police are continuing their investigation into the creation and circulation of the recordings.

Although the Karnataka Cabinet discussed the matter, it did not order a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. The government is expected to decide on further action based on the findings of the ongoing police investigation.

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Key Questions Remain Unanswered

The controversy has now expanded from the disputed videos involving Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar’s claims about an alleged attempt to secretly record meetings using Meta smart glasses.

However, several important questions remain unanswered. The identity of the industrialist has not been disclosed, no verifiable evidence of the alleged recording attempt has been made public, and the individuals supposedly responsible for planning the operations have not been named.

It also remains unclear whether the alleged incidents were connected, who may have commissioned them and whether they were intended to influence Karnataka’s political leadership.

For now, the dispute continues to be driven by competing political allegations rather than publicly established evidence. The ongoing investigation and any subsequent disclosure of records will be crucial in determining what actually happened.