District By Zomato Wins Google Play's Best App Of India In 2025; Invideo AI & Instagram Edits Also Top Charts: See Full List Of Winners

Google has released its annual best apps list and the winner this time around is quite surprising. The overall winner in the Best App of 2025 category is Eternal's District. For context, District was launched as an extension to Zomato last year, to expand into other social utility categories apart from dining - like events and movies. Since inception, District's adoption has been on a massive ride, with Google now accolading it as the best overall app for 2025.

In the gaming category, Google awarded Krafton's CookieRun India: Running Game as the 'Best Game of 2025'. Invideo AI, Instagram Edits, and an app called Toonsutra also won in catefories like 'Best for Personal Growth', 'Best App for Fun', 'Best Everyday Essential App', and 'Best Hidden Gem App', respectively.

In its blog, Google notes, "AI is becoming foundational to Indian apps, providing meaningful value to users - in fact, 69 percent of Indian users say their first interaction with AI came through an app on their Android device." For instance, District uses AI to analyse individual taste and profiles to offer hyper-local recommendations of nearby activities and events.

Google has awarded the best app for larger screens to Goodnotes: Notes, docs, PDF and the Best Multi-Device App award is offered to Luminar: Photo Editor. Google says that the top trending apps in India include Swiggy Instamart (the 10-minute delivery app), Seekho (short learning video app), and Adobe Firefly (AI Generator).

While Cookie Run won the best game of 2025 award in India, the best ongoing game award has been given to Free Fire Max. Other games that have won awards include Kamla, Horror Exorcism Escape, Real Cricket Swipe, Disney Speedstorm, 8 Pool Fever, Prince of Persia, and Dredge.

Here's a full list of all of Google Play's Best App awardees of 2025 in India:

Best Overall App 2025 in India: District by Zomato

Best Multi-Device App 2025 in India: Luminar: Photo Editor

Best for Fun App 2025 in India: Edits, an Instagram App

Best for Personal Growth App 2025 in India: invideo AI: AI Video Generator

Best Everyday Essential App 2025 in India: Daily Planner, Bullet Journal

Best Hidden Gem App 2025 in India: Toonsutra: Webtoon & Manga App

Best for Watches App 2025 in India: SleepsiolBio: sleep, alarm

Best for Large Screens Apps for 2025: Goodnotes: Notes, docs, PDF

Top Trending Apps for 2025 in India: Swiggy Instamart: 10 Mins Grocery Delivery, Seekho: Short Video Learning, Adobe Firefly: AI Generator

Best Overall Game App 2025 in India: CookieRun India: Running Game

Best Multi-Device Game 2025 in India: Disney Speedstorm

Best Multiplayer Game 2025 in India: 8 Pool Fever: Billiards Arena

Best Pick Up and Play Games 2025 in India: CookieRun India: Running Game

Best Indie Fame 2025 in India: Kamla - Horri=or Exorcism Escape

Best Stories Game 2025 in India: Prince of Persia: Lost Crown

Best Made in India Games 2025: Real Cricket Swipe

Best Ongoing Games in India 2025: Free Fire Max

Best on Play Pass Games 2025 in India: Dredge

Best for Google Play Games on PC 2025 in India: Whiteout Survival

