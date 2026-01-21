 Deepinder Goyal To Step Down As Eternal CEO From February 1, Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa To Take Charge
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechDeepinder Goyal To Step Down As Eternal CEO From February 1, Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa To Take Charge

Deepinder Goyal To Step Down As Eternal CEO From February 1, Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa To Take Charge

Zomato parent Eternal Ltd announced that CEO Deepinder Goyal will step down from his role effective February 1, 2026. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa will take over as the new chief executive. In a letter to shareholders, Goyal said he wants to pursue high-risk ideas outside a public company structure that requires strategic discipline.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Deepinder Goyal |

Mumbai: Zomato’s parent firm Eternal Limited on Wednesday announced a major leadership change, with its CEO Deepinder Goyal resigning from his position with effect from February 1, 2026.

The company said Albinder Dhindsa, who is currently the CEO of Blinkit, will take over as the new chief executive.

In a letter addressed to the shareholders, Goyal said he has recently been drawn towards new ideas that involve higher levels of risk, experimentation and exploration.

He explained that such ideas are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal, which needs to stay focused and disciplined in its current business strategy.

FPJ Shorts
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

“Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation,” he said.

“These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal,” Goyal added.

He added that If these ideas belonged inside Eternal’s strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company.

Read Also
Gig And Platform Workers Hail Blinkit, Zepto Halting 10-Minute Delivery Claims
article-image

Last week, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha joined gig workers in celebrating a victory for their “safety, dignity and work conditions” as the government directed food delivery and quick-commerce platforms to do away with rigid “10-minute delivery” commitments.

In a video message, Chadha said that it is a memorable day for gig workers as the Central government has struck down the private companies’ “10-minute delivery” branding. “I want to thank the Central government for intervening in the matter,” said Chadha, describing the cruelty linked to “10-minute delivery” as real.

He said the promise of “10-minute delivery” adds to the mental stress of delivery workers and forces them to drive dangerously to meet the deadline, endangering other road users.

Earlier, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asked major food delivery and quick-commerce platforms to do away with rigid '10-minute' delivery time commitments, stressing that the safety of delivery partners must come before speed.

Read Also
'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...
article-image

Also Watch:

Mandaviya held discussions with officials of Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato in Delhi, during which he advised them to remove strict delivery deadlines from their platforms and promotional material in the interest of delivery workers’ safety.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Deepinder Goyal To Step Down As Eternal CEO From February 1, Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa To Take...
Deepinder Goyal To Step Down As Eternal CEO From February 1, Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa To Take...
Gold, Silver At All-Time High: How To Buy Digital Gold & Silver ETFs Online In India
Gold, Silver At All-Time High: How To Buy Digital Gold & Silver ETFs Online In India
Hyundai's Market Cap Touches $67.7 Billion Mark On Optimism Over Robotics, Self-Driving Projects
Hyundai's Market Cap Touches $67.7 Billion Mark On Optimism Over Robotics, Self-Driving Projects
'India Clearly In First Group Of AI Powers': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Counters IMF On India's AI...
'India Clearly In First Group Of AI Powers': IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Counters IMF On India's AI...
'We're 6-12 Months Away From AI Doing Everything Software Engineers Do': Anthropic CEO's Terrifying...
'We're 6-12 Months Away From AI Doing Everything Software Engineers Do': Anthropic CEO's Terrifying...