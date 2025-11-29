 CoinDCX Confirms User Data Exposure After Mixpanel Breach; Funds Safe
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechCoinDCX Confirms User Data Exposure After Mixpanel Breach; Funds Safe

CoinDCX Confirms User Data Exposure After Mixpanel Breach; Funds Safe

Disclosing the fact to its users through an email, the crypto exchange clarified that the breach had not directly impacted CoinDCX's infrastructure and that the funds of its users were safe. On November 25, Mixpanel, a US-based company, informed CoinDCX that some of its data had been compromised following a security incident.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
CoinDCX Confirms User Data Exposure After Mixpanel Breach; Funds Safe |

Crypto exchange CoinDCX has revealed that in a recent security breach at Mixpanel, the third-party service provider to the company, data of some of its users was impacted. Disclosing the fact to its users through an email, the crypto exchange clarified that the breach had not directly impacted CoinDCX's infrastructure and that the funds of its users were safe. On November 25, Mixpanel, a US-based company, informed CoinDCX that some of its data had been compromised following a security incident.

CoinDCX Assures Users of Fund Safety

Following this, the Crypto exchange platform communicated to its users. “On 25th November, 2025, they (Mixpanel) confirmed that some of our CoinDCX users’ data was accessed," CoinDCX said in the mail.

The security incident did not specifically affect CoinDCX, but rather Mixpanel’s customer base in general, the Crypto platform said in the email. Mixpanel does not have access to CoinDCX’s infrastructure or user funds, it added.

FPJ Shorts
'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread'
'From Samosa To Chicken Biryani': US Man Adds Indian Twist To Thanksgiving Dinner, Internet Approves, 'Dream Spread'
No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi
No 83 Loading...? Virat Kohli Puts South Africa On Alert Ahead Of IND Vs SA 1st ODI, Check His Incredible Record In Ranchi
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
Why Airbus Grounds 6,000 Aircraft Of A320 Fleet Worldwide? How Will It Affect Indian Airlines? | Explained
'Number Of Measures Have Been Taken To Boost Domestic Manufacturing & Promote Ease Of Doing Business': Piyush Goyal
'Number Of Measures Have Been Taken To Boost Domestic Manufacturing & Promote Ease Of Doing Business': Piyush Goyal

Upbit Reports Major Hack in South Korea

Earlier, South Korea's largest crypto exchange Upbit suffered a massive hacking attack as a portion of Solana-affiliated assets worth approximately 54 billion won (US$36.9 million) was confirmed to have been transferred to an unauthorised wallet address, said Oh Kyung-seok, the chief executive officer of Dunamu, reports Yonhap news agency.

"We plan to cover the full amount lost with assets from Upbit, to ensure no damage occurs to customers' assets," he added.

Read Also
Cardano (ADA) May Revisit 2022 Lows As Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Rises As The Next Meme Coin Powerhouse
article-image

A notification was issued to customers, following a joint press conference held with portal operator Naver and its fintech arm, Naver Financial, on their merger.

Biggest Upbit Breach Since 2019

The incident is the largest security breach at Upbit in six years, following the illicit transfer of approximately 340,000 Ethereum tokens worth 58 billion won to an anonymous account on November 27, 2019. Meanwhile, the central bank raised its 2025 economic growth forecast for South Korea to 1 per cent, citing a recovery in private consumption and solid exports.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost Road Dust Cleaner To Cut Pollution, Protect Sweepers

IIT Madras Develops Low-Cost Road Dust Cleaner To Cut Pollution, Protect Sweepers

Indian IT Sector Shows Early Signs Of Recovery: BNP Paribas Report

Indian IT Sector Shows Early Signs Of Recovery: BNP Paribas Report

CoinDCX Confirms User Data Exposure After Mixpanel Breach; Funds Safe

CoinDCX Confirms User Data Exposure After Mixpanel Breach; Funds Safe

'India Building A Trusted And Inclusive Digital Ecosystem With 5G, Strong Data Laws': Jitin Prasada

'India Building A Trusted And Inclusive Digital Ecosystem With 5G, Strong Data Laws': Jitin Prasada

India Turns To AI And Real-Time Analytics To Power Predictive Disease Surveillance

India Turns To AI And Real-Time Analytics To Power Predictive Disease Surveillance