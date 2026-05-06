CMF Launches Watch 3 Pro: 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, 13 Days Battery Life And More

CMF, the sub-brand of smartphone maker Nothing, launched its latest smartwatch, CMF Watch 3 Pro.

The device comes with several upgrades in display, design, and health tracking features.

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a round dial. It offers a resolution of 466×466 pixels, smooth visuals with a 60Hz refresh rate, and brightness that can go up to around 670 nits, making it easier to read even outdoors.

“Nothing, including CMF, has been the fastest-growing brand in India in eight out of the last nine consecutive quarters,” said Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and India President of Nothing.

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The launch of Watch 3 Pro is designed to build on this momentum, he said.

“With this launch, we’re strengthening our ecosystem, making it more seamless and intuitive for users to stay connected across their devices.”

The watch has a premium design with a metal body and comes in multiple colour options such as dark grey, light grey, and orange. It is also rated IP68, which means it is resistant to dust and water.

In terms of battery life, the CMF Watch 3 Pro can last up to 13 days on a single charge under normal use. If used heavily, the battery may last around 10 days, and with the always-on display turned on, it can last about four days.

The smartwatch focuses strongly on health and fitness.

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It includes features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, stress tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking.

It also supports more than 120 sports modes and comes with an AI-powered running coach that gives guidance during workouts.

The device supports Bluetooth calling with built-in microphones and a speaker, along with AI-based noise reduction to improve call quality.

The CMF Watch 3 Pro will be priced at Rs 7,999. As part of the special launch offers, it will be sold at an exclusive launch price of Rs 6,999 for a limited period, starting Friday, May 8.