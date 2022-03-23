Nothing set to launch its first smartphone soon; check here for details

London-based consumer tech company Nothing on Wednesday confirmed plans to launch its first smartphone -- Nothing phone (1) -- that will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile platform.

Nothing phone (1) will be the company's first smartphone and a second device in the overall product ecosystem of the brand. The company said it is planning to launch the smartphone, which will run Nothing OS, in the coming months.

"The smartphone market has been dominated by the same players and that's led to unimaginative, bland design across the board. We are excited to bring a new phone to the market and to transform what people expect from a consumer tech company," Manu Sharma, VP and GM, Nothing India, told IANS.

"Nothing is more than just another phone manufacturer, we are creating an ecosystem of open and seamlessly connected products and services that will bring artistry and passion back to the industry," he added.

The company said that Nothing OS captures the best features of pure Android. It is designed to deliver a fast, smooth and personal experience. The first preview of Nothing OS will be available via its launcher that will be available to download on select smartphone models from April.

"The leading smartphone players are doing a disservice to the consumer experience with a race towards specifications and uninspiring designs," Sharma said.

"Nothing phone (1) and Nothing OS combine the best of pure Android with our distinct design ethos and deliver a smooth, fast and personalised user experience. Unlike other brands we want to provide consumers with bloatware-free, open and rich experience," he added.

The company also announced a $10 million allocation for an upcoming equity-based community investment round at the same valuation as its Series B fundraise co-led by EQT Ventures and C Ventures.

"Having raised $144 million, built a team of over 300 people and secured support from trusted partners like Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, we are ready for the phone (1) to mark the start of change for the sleepy smartphone market," said Carl Pei, Nothing CEO and Co-founder.

"We are also doing a new $10m round of community investment so that our supporters get the chance to be part of our journey going head to head against the giants of the industry," Pei added.



Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 08:55 PM IST