 Apple Posts Robust Growth As Global Smartwatch Shipments Rebound In 2025: Counterpoint
Global smartwatch shipments rose 4% in 2025, recovering from a 2024 decline, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple recorded its first year-on-year growth since 2022, driven by the launch of Series 11, Ultra 3 and SE 3 with 5G and health upgrades. Rising demand for premium, cellular-enabled models and strong growth in China powered the rebound.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
New Delhi: Global smartwatch shipments grew 4 per cent (year-on-year) in 2025, recovering from a decline in 2024, according to a new report on Wednesday.

Apple posted its first on-year shipment growth since 2022, fuelled by a comprehensive portfolio refresh across its smartwatch lineup, said Counterpoint Research’s ‘Global Smartwatch Shipments Tracker.’

The market’s recovery was driven by a shift in the competitive landscape, marked by hardware and software upgrades from key market players, consumers’ preference for more technologically advanced smartwatches, and an industry-wide focus on health functionalities.

China led the global rebound with strong demand for leading domestic brands, said the report.

“Apple witnessed its first YoY shipment growth since 2022. This growth was driven by a complete refresh of its portfolio with the introduction of the Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3,” said senior research analyst Anshika Jain.

With these launches, Apple offered products that catered to a wide consumer base, ranging from the more affordable Watch SE 3 to the ultra‑premium Watch Ultra 3.

“Additionally, the portfolio received significant technological upgrades, including the series‑wide introduction of 5G Redcap support, hypertension notification, and satellite connectivity in the Watch Ultra 3. As a result, consumers who had been delaying their purchases in anticipation of a substantially improved smartwatch finally had compelling options available,” said Jain.

The smartwatch market continued its premiumisation trajectory in 2025, with average selling price (ASP) rising 5 per cent YoY.

Due to growing health and fitness awareness, consumers have been moving up the pricing ladder and choosing more accurate, feature‑rich devices.

Associate Director David Naranjo said that “shipments of smartwatches supporting cellular connectivity increased by 6 per cent YoY”.

Growth in cellular-enabled models was supported by advanced health monitoring and emergency SOS capabilities, making them more attractive to mainstream users.

Apple drove this momentum with its refreshed lineup, including the Watch Series 10. Xiaomi also strengthened its cellular portfolio with the Redmi Watch 5 LTE and Redmi Kids Watch.

“Apple’s introduction of 5G support in its Watch Series 11 is expected to accelerate industry-wide adoption of 5G connectivity. In 2025, connectivity is no longer limited to cellular technology alone. Google, Garmin, and Apple also introduced satellite connectivity, highlighting the industry’s focus on developing smartwatches that function as standalone devices,” said Naranjo.

