Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Galaxy Unpacked Event Live

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is happening today. The company is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series. The event will begin at 10am PT, which is 11.30pm IST. Pre-reservations are still open for users, who would like to buy any of the devices as soon as they launch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: How to watch live

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for today, kicking off at 10am PT/ 1pm ET (which is 11:30pm IST for viewers in India). The in-person presentation is set in San Francisco, California, but anyone can tune in virtually.

The event will be live-streamed on multiple platforms for easy access:

- Samsung's official website at Samsung.com

- Samsung Newsroom (news.samsung.com/global)

- Samsung's official YouTube channel

You can also catch the stream via the embedded video below:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to Expect

The spotlight will be on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, rumoured to include three models - Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26+, and the premium Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. These flagships are expected to build on Galaxy AI features for more intuitive, seamless user experiences, alongside upgrades in display, processing power, battery life, and photography.

Alongside the phones, Samsung is widely anticipated to introduce the Galaxy Buds 4 series, likely featuring Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. These could come in colour options like black, white, and possibly an exclusive Apricot shade for the Pro model via Samsung's online store, with enhanced noise cancellation, sound quality, and AI-driven audio features.

The event marks Samsung's first major event of 2026, setting the tone for the year's Galaxy ecosystem expansions.

Pre-reservations are still live in India. The pre-reservation amount is Rs. 999, and there are a bunch of freebies that the company offers, if you pre-reserve.

What are the benefits for Samsung Galaxy S26 series pre-reservation

- Rs. 999 is fully adjustable against the final purchase price.

- Assured Rs. 2,699 e-Store voucher for accessories or other Samsung products.

- Priority access to pre-orders starting tomorrow night.

- Locked-in highest exchange value (based on current evaluation)

- Chance to win daily Rs. 5,000 e-Store vouchers or grand prizes up to Rs. 50,000 through the contest.