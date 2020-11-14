Children's Day: Apps which are apt for kids

With schools shut, no place to play and less contact with classmates and friends, the pandemic has taken a toll on the physical and mental well-being of many children. Apart from this, children are spending most of their time in front of a computer or a laptop, due to online schooling. All ‘home-work’ and no play is indeed making kids dull and inactive. On Children’s Day, we bring some of the best, hand-picked mobile applications, which arethe perfect mix of education and entertainment.

1. ClassDojo

Unlike some popular learning apps, this one is unique because it allows parents, students and teachers to interact with each other. On this app, kids can communicate with their teachers and parents can keep a track of their kids’ progress and what course or subjects are been covered by teachers in class. Even though this app is ‘virtual classroom’, it still provides the real classroom experience without replacing it. Parents should definitely give this app a try, since it provides a space where parents and teachers can connect with each other and students can meet their educational needs without facing any barrier. Available on: iOS, Android.

2. Kiddopia

Kiddopia is an amazing app specially designed for preschoolers and toddlers. From ABC to 123 and from games to puzzles, this app offers a variety of things to improve skills, which are essential for kids of younger age. Its stunning visuals and exciting gameplay encourages kids to learn different subjects in a playful manner. It covers everything from mathematics to general knowledge, social skills to languages, etc. With drawing and crafts, it also helps shape creativity in kids. Available on: iOS, Android.

3. Ria Rabbit

Ria Rabbit is India’s first age appropriate and culturally relevant home-grown intellectual property for kids up to eight years. This app offers a lot of child-friendly content, which is categorised into stories, learning and activities across different media formats. Here, the child can learn nursery rhymes, listen to audio stories, enjoy reading picture books, learn alphabets, have fun with drawing and more. Available on: iOS, Android.

4. Amar Chitra Katha

Make your kid’s pandemic period fun with Amar Chitra Katha books and Twinkle comics. The Amar Chitra Katha media recently made available free subscriptions for all their story books and comics in order to encourage the love for stories in kids and bring the good ol’ days back when grandparents used to tell stories of kings and queens to their grandchildren. The company is offering its whole catalogue, consisting of hundreds of legendary titles. The free subscription can be availed by signing up on the ACK media website. Available on: iOS, Android.

5. Spelling Stage

This is for all the children who find it difficult to learn and understand spellings. This app makes spelling learning an interesting experience. Not just kids, adults too can try their hands on and make the most of this app. The paid subscription offers a wide range of words for different age groups, from pre-schoolers to adults. Available on: iOS.

6. Science360

Created by the National Science Foundation of India, this app is one-of-a-kind kids learning app, where students can learn advanced science and engineering, stay up to date with news. It contains images and videos for children, where they can learn and understand complex things in much more fun and easy way. All content available is authentic, high-quality, and updated every week. The content is also produced by the NSF or gathered from scientists and universities around the world. The cool 360-degree view allows kids to explore 3D images from every angle. Available on: Android.