Check out the best mobile deals on Flipkart’s Big Dussehra Sale

Flipkart Big Dussehra sale is now live and you can get the best discounts on smartphones. | Photo credit: IANS

Flipkart Big Dussehra sale is now live and you can get the best discounts on smartphones, home appliances, and numerous other gadgets till October 8, 2022. The e-commerce company has also partnered with HDFC Bank and is offering HDFC card holders a 10 percent discount. In addition other bank options are also available.

iPhone

iPhone | Twitter/CNET

At the Big Billion Day Sale, Apple's iPhones were the most popular items. Similarly, with this sale, consumers can buy Apple devices such as iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, among others.

In the current sale, the iPhone 13 is available for under INR 60,000. The HDFC bank offer allows consumers to purchase the premium device for under Rs 57,000. While the iPhone 12 mini is available for INR 35,990 which is inclusive of a 10 percent discount for HDFC bank card.

The iPhone 11 is priced at INR 34,490 with discounts available on all iPhone 11 models at Flipkart. Currently, the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Pro are available for a reduced price of INR 1,17,150 and INR 1,27,150, respectively. All these devices can be bought with HDFC bank offer.

Moreover, Flipkart is offering a number of exchange offers on iPhones, bringing prices even lower.

Nothing Phone (1)

Nothing Phone (1) | Nothing.tech

As part of Flipkart's Big Dussehra Sale, Nothing Phone (1) is available for INR 29,999 with 128GB of storage. It is currently selling for 21 percent discount on its stated price of INR 37,999. While the 256GB storage model is available for INR 32,999.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G in four finishes, Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite. | Photo credit: IANS

You can get Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G at INR 32,999 in the current sale. You can purchase any model of Samsung Galaxy S22+ at the Flipkart sale for INR 69,999.

If you are looking for a Samsung phone under 10K then you can opt for Samsung Galaxy F13 that is being sold for INR 9,999. The original cost of the mobile is stated to be INR 14,999.

Currently Samsung F23 5G is being sold at 41 percent discount for INR 12,999. The choice of color may change the cost of the phone.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a | Google

You can get the Google Pixel 6a at INR 30,999 which is inclusive of exchange discount and bank incentives.

Motorola

Motorola Edge | Photo credit: IANS

In the Flipkart sale, Motorola Edge 20 Pro is being offered at INR 29,499 while, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is available at INR 41,499. Multiple models of Moto G are also available at a great discount. If you wish to purchase a mid range Motorola phone then you can choose from a wide range of phones.

Vivo

Vivo V25 Pro | Vivo

Vivo V25 Pro 5G that has a back glass panel that changes color can be purchased for INR 32,499. You can also buy Vivo T1 Pro 5G at 17 percent discount. The current purchase price of the model during the sale is INR 24,999.

Redmi

Redmi 10 | mi.com

Redmi 10 is also available with a 40 percent discount on its original price of INR 14,999 at INR 8,999.

If you missed out on the e-commerce giant’s Big Billion Day sale then here is your chance to make the most out of the discounts.